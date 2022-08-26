Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 3 of Never Have I Ever.

Never Have I Ever’s Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) is a character that is both unapologetically and apologetically herself. She’s brazen, insecure, arrogant, loyal, empathetic, and self-centered all at once, and her often unhinged behavior is what makes her so compelling to watch. As we watch this teen struggle to cement her identity, come to terms with her grief, and maybe even get a boyfriend, Devi stands as a hilarious reflection of our own messy teenage minds, and reminds us that we have to be kind to ourselves even when we think we don’t deserve it.

First off, to Devi’s credit, her insecurity and impulsivity are not entirely unwarranted. Having suddenly lost her dad and consequently been psychosomatically paraplegic for her freshman year of high school, she begins the series fairly low on the social food chain. Nothing attracts uncomfortable attention quite as much as having your young, larger-than-life father drop dead during your harp solo. Thus, when we meet Devi, she is a confident albeit awkward teenager trying to bolster her popularity along with that of her best friends, Eleanor (Ramona Young) and Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez), while also maintaining a killer GPA and losing her virginity to a “stone-cold hottie who can rock her all night long.”

Nevertheless, Devi is not a character without blame. This tumultuous teen barrels through life with little regard for consequences, and her short temper and lack of verbal filter can lead her to hurt others’ feelings. We can see this particularly when she tells her strict but ultimately loving mother, Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan), that she wishes that Nalini had been the parent to die rather than Devi’s father. In her all-consuming quest to improve her social status, find love, and get into a top-tier college, Devi often acts without thinking, and in ways that many of us would deem nonsensical. When she worries that her academic rival-turned-crush Ben (Jaren Lewison) might have eyes for new girl Aneesa (Megan Suri), she semi-accidentally starts a rumor that the latter is anorexic. When she thinks that her school might lose their debate competition, she throws the competing team’s research in the trash. In one of her more memorable screw-ups, when Devi finds out that both Ben and heartthrob Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) are interested in her, she decides to date both of them at the same time. Even though Devi is going through a truly hard time throughout all of this, nobody can deny that these actions inarguably suck.



However, crappy actions notwithstanding, Devi frequently faces consequences and always tries to make things right. She endures a school suspension, many groundings, and even a brief mutiny from Eleanor and Fabiola as a result of her inappropriate behavior. She feels deep, honest remorse and delivers heartfelt apologies, and we can see that she often has good intentions even if they get muddled by her bizarre execution. Through all these twisted attempts at problem-solving, Devi acts as the antihero in her own story and is often the biggest obstacle standing in her own way. She's so ready for other people to judge her that she beats them to the punch, blowing up her own life before others can do it for her. For example, in Season 3, Devi finally finds herself in a committed relationship with the popular Paxton, which is pretty much her dream come true. Yet, she remains insecure about her virginity, her social status compared to Paxton’s, and her identity as an Indian-American teenager, and despite all of his reassurance, Devi’s fear of inadequacy eventually leads Paxton to break up with her.

Through her sincerity and willingness to admit to her mistakes, we can see that in spite of her often flawed approach to love and life, Devi is a character who wears her heart on her boldly-patterned sleeve. Many of us grew up watching characters like the effortlessly adored teen-prodigy Rory Gilmore, whose slip-ups and awkwardness could be forgotten with a witty remark and a twinkle of sapphire-blue eyes. Devi provides a lovely contrast to this trope, and Ramakrishnan plays her with a kind of earnestness that leaves you watching through your fingers as she shamelessly — though entertainingly — marches to the beat of her own drum, speaks her mind, and deals with the resulting fallout.

All in all, Devi Vishwakumar is a great character because of all the things that simultaneously make her a total mess. Her competitive streak is also what makes her a stellar student and creates a vein of connection between her and Ben, and her ferocious intensity is what allows her to love her friends and family so strongly. She’s the friend who would smack a guy in the face for breaking your heart, but will probably accidentally backhand you in the process. Devi acts out because she feels so much and cares so deeply, and by allowing her to screw up but still make it up to those that love her, Never Have I Ever gives us a protagonist who shows us that it’s okay to be different, and the right people will adore you for exactly who you are.