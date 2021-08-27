Netflix has released a new video in which Never Have I Ever’s narrator John McEnroe looks to be trying to expand his voiceover acting career, providing the narration for a Bridgerton scene in which he plays the gossip-addicted Lady Whistledown. The video received an official reply from Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan, who quickly got into the joke.

Replying to Netflix’s video on Twitter, Coughlan complained that “McEnroe coming for my gig,” to which the streaming channel replied, “but just think of how much intel you could gather with two sets of eyes….” Bridgerton’s official Twitter account also commented on the video by saying that “Lord Whistledown does have a certain admirable flair.” In Bridgerton, Lady Whistlesdown is the pseudonym of Penelope Featherington, through which she publishes gossip that manipulates people to act in her favor. A fresh pair of ways, then, would undoubtedly help Lady Whistledown reveal even more dirty secrets of the high society of London during the Regency era.

Image via Netflix

RELATED:‌ ‘Bridgerton’: Shonda Rhimes to Write Young Queen Charlotte Spinoff as Flagship Series Gets New Showrunner for Seasons 3 and 4

Released in 2020, the first season of Bridgerton became such a massive success that Netflix already renewed the series up to the fourth season. The first season of the show received 12 Emmy nominations, including Best Drama Series. It also became the most-watched show on Netflix last January, with reportedly 82 million households worldwide watching. Bridgerton Season 2 will focus on Daphne’s brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) as he finds romance of his own with the headstrong Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Season 1 of Bridgerton is currently available on Netflix. There’s still no release date for Season 2, but as filmings have recently resumed, it is safe to expect it to come in early 2022. Seasons 1 and 2 of Never Have I Ever are also currently available to stream on Netflix, with the show already having been renewed for a third season. Watch McEnroe’s Lady Whistledown audition below.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ 'Bridgerton's Julie Anne Robinson and Adjoa Andoh Are Adapting Vanessa Riley's 'Island Queen' for Television

Share Share Tweet Email

You Simply Must Watch Michael Shannon Perform “Armadillo Song” on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Fun fact: Armadillos have hair!

Read Next