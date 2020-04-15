‘Never Have I Ever’ Trailer Reveals Mindy Kaling’s New Netflix Show
“Peace out, virgins!” That’s newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan instantly becoming an icon in the “good teenage girls break bad comedy” genre space in the trailer for Never Have I Ever. The new Netflix show, from creator Mindy Kaling (The Office, The Mindy Project), hopes to occupy rarefied air alongside works like Mean Girls and Booksmart. And based on its new trailer, it looks to get there with strong jokes, strong friendships, and a lot of lessons to learn about the high school experience.
Ramakrishnan stars as Devi, a first-generation Indian-American immigrant who’s trying to succeed in high school and have a normal American teenage experience, too. Accompanied by her best friends, the raucously temperamented Ramona Young and type-A overachiever Lee Rodriguez, she has a mission: Get the heck laid. The three have all kinds of plans, get into all kinds of shenanigans, and bump against their traditionally minded parents — all with the kinds of jokes that hope to appeal to teens and teens-at-heart equally.
Kaling serves as creator alongside Lang Fisher (The Mindy Project). Executive producing the series is Kaling, Fisher, Tristram Shapeero (Community), Howard Klein (Late Night), and David Miner (30 Rock). If you’re looking for a frothy, wild, sweet-at-heart teen comedy to help pass the time, consider having Never Have I Ever.
Never Have I Ever comes to Netflix April 27. Check out the official trailer and synopsis below. For more on Ms. Kaling, check out our interview with her for Late Night.
Never Have I Ever is a new coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. The series stars newcomer, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations. Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as executive producer, showrunner and writer. The Universal Television project is also executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein, David Miner, and Tristram Shapeero.
