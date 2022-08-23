Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of Never Have I Ever.After two seasons' worth of love triangle build-up, our trio's down to two, as Season 3 of Never Have I Ever finally sees Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) become Sherman Oaks High School's most swoon-worthy new couple: Daxton. They are official, holding hands down the halls in slow motion like Devi always dreamed of, conjuring drink-spits, gasps of shock, and plenty of mouths agape... only the reality doesn't quite live up to the scenario she had been imagining up until now, her childish behavior and overwhelming insecurities weighing the couple down until a romantic relationship is untenable.

The saying "you have to love yourself before you can love someone else" rang true and — showing his surprising maturity — Paxton breaks up with Devi, which, along with the time jump in the middle of the season, gives her the time she needs to refocus her energies and discover a way to continue liking herself even when life knocks her down, whether it is something inescapable (like the untimely death of her father) a blow to her shaky confidence (like the girls at school failing to understand what Paxton sees in her) or something minor (like coming off second best at paintball). If he isn't able to get her to see the best in herself and strive to achieve more, despite constant reassurance, then he isn't the one for her.

Paxton leaves the door open for a potential romance between the two later, saying that once she works out how to like herself, then the two of them have a shot at a real relationship. To drive the point home, Devi's therapist Dr. Ryan (Nancy Neish) challenges her to re-evaluate what her actual life goals are, prompting, "Are we learning that relationships don't solve everything?" Daxton fans can hold out hope; it's a breakup borne out of love, not hate, and shows that Paxton is on track to be the man that Devi needs him to be long-term.

Much of this season of Never Have I Ever was about creating relationships with people that challenge you and force you to be a better version of yourself than you would be without them. This thread ran through all the relationships this season, with differing degrees of success. While Kamala (Richa Moorjani), Manish (Utkarsh Ambudkar), Eleanor (Ramon Young) and Trent (a scene-stealing Benjamin Norris) all found themselves moving forward, Aneesa (Megan Suri) rejected being belittled by Ben (Jaren Lewison) or stagnating with Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez), and chooses to be alone but happy. Paxton sees the futility in dating Phoebe, and even Des (Anirudh Pisharody) is more challenged by his mother than he is by Devi, resulting in their eventual breakup as well.

While both Ben and Paxton had tremendous growth this season, only Paxton’s growth was in line with this ideal. Their character arcs were directly related to each other, whereas Ben's changes were usually spurred on by other characters' actions and opinions. Paxton initially struggles to cope with Devi daring him to be better, retreating into his old patterns and nonchalant ways, but Devi has left an indelible mark and forced Paxton to mature, over time realizing that Devi is what he needs to become the person he strives to be, finding little solace in the laidback relationships he formed post-Daxton. This has become so clear that he announces his admiration for Devi to the world in his graduation speech — proving he is over the hot-and-cold, only-be-together-in-secret, childish ways of his past, and has truly become someone Devi can admire and learn from. Despite all their differences and struggles, their love for each other is on display to the world as they continue to support each other even if they aren't currently together. These are the foundations upon which great relationships can form — and much of why Paxton should be endgame for Devi.

On the other hand, Ben used this season to discover that there is more to life than being the smartest or the best on paper – something Devi discovered seasons ago. The show has set up that if Devi is to be truly happy she needs someone to challenge her, but we know that she can easily cope with an academic challenge - it's actually her safe place that she retreats to when she feels overwhelmed. We see how, while spiraling in the wake of her break-up with Paxton, she finds solace in a relationship with Des who is an academic rival but with whom she becomes an actively worse person. Her arrival at Ben's door in the final moments of the season comes after Devi realizes that soon she must become an adult too, and leave behind all the ease and comfort of her current life to strive for her ideal life, but that she might not be ready to make that final leap just yet. Someday she must put away her childish fears and begin standing on her own two feet (literally and figuratively) without the fallback of being invisible to anyone who doesn't already love her.

Once Devi realizes she is not a dork or a loser, she must push herself to be social, sexual, and to stand out amongst her peers — exposing herself to the world in a way she never had to when she could hide behind her nerd persona or in her wheelchair. Perhaps most importantly, she has to be pushed to allow herself to be happy in the face of her unending grief at the death of her father. Devi tells Paxton he got her through the death of her dad by being a dream, but we can see how her view of him has changed to see the real Paxton — not the fantasy version she has been pining over for seasons — when her stomach isn't in knots during the graduation speech. It shows that she has begun to mature enough to turn back around and see him as an equal, proving she is close to loving herself, and therefore close to being able to truly commit to an adult relationship with Paxton.

This is why the cliffhanger ending we were treated to at the end of Season 3 makes sense. Faced with the traumatic realization that she must grow up, Devi chooses to mark the end of her childhood with someone who symbolizes the realities of her teenage self, initially choosing Des before ultimately winding up at Ben's door. Before she moves on to becoming a mature woman in her own right, she chooses one last night with the old Devi. While it's clear the love triangle isn't over (you always have a special place in your heart for your first) being with Ben could actually be a step towards Paxton.

Daxton is the central love story that has driven the plot since Episode 1, and they keep weaving back to each other no matter what. Even after they have officially parted ways, there is something that keeps drawing them back to one another. Newcomer Des picks up on the leftover sparks between the two at her game night, just after Paxton laments that he would love to be in Des' position, lamp scarf and all. We can only wait and see how it all unfolds, but just because Paxton is headed to Arizona, their reciprocal love, trust, support, and friendship show that in the final moments of Never Have I Ever, we need to see them reunited — as a couple.