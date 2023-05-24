Never Have I Ever... forgotten what happened in a television show. Thankfully, Netflix is keeping viewers up to date with season recaps of the YA series as it heads into its fourth and final season. Leading up to the release of Never Have I Ever's final episodes, the streamer is releasing recap videos to remind viewers about some of Devi's most memorable shenanigans. The latest recap focuses on Season 2, which introduced a couple new characters and saw Devi (kinda) choose between Paxton and Ben.

The recap video hits on moments from each episode of Season 2, focusing on where each episode title comes from. It kicks off with Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she tries to date both Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and Ben (Jaren Lewison). While it lasts for a surprisingly good bit, they both eventually find out. But Paxton at least is able to mostly move past it, as Devi becomes his tutor, so he can improve his grades and get into college. Ultimately, Devi and Paxton become a secret-turned-public couple by the end of the season.

The rest of the recap turns the focus to Aneesa (Megan Suri), a new student who's also Indian-American. Though Devi tries in earnest to befriend Aneesa, a rumor Devi started – not knowing there was truth to it – nearly ruins Aneesa's life. After a grand gesture and a little more work, Aneesa and Devi mend their friendship. Additionally, Devi faces some increased tension with her mother, Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan), which led to some mild stalking on Devi's part. The two have since found steadier footing with each other.

What Is Never Have I Ever Season 4 About?

The upcoming final season bring Devi, Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez), and Eleanor (Ramona Young) into their senior year of high school. And they are determined to live it up. However, things, of course, won't be as simple as parties and college prep, as Devi and Ben will also face the aftermath of having sex – which is right where Season 3 ended. The season also welcomes another new face as Michael Cimino (Love, Victor) joins as a new Sherman Oaks student named Ethan. No matter what happens with Devi and the crew, they will certainly be in for quite the ride.

Never Have I Ever returns with Season 4 on June 8. Watch the Season 2 recap below: