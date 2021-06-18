Netflix has released the first official trailer for Season 2 of its smash hit teen comedy series Never Have I Ever, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher and starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as high school student Devi Vishwakumar, who tries to navigate the world of romance, friendship, and personal grief with sometimes disastrously hilarious results.

This time around, it seems that Devi's romantic efforts won't necessarily be wrapped up in pining after Paxton, but figuring out how to navigate the possibility of a relationship with either one of the more popular boys in school or her academic rival Ben, who Devi shared a smooch with in the Season 1 finale. Meanwhile, could love also be in the air for Devi's mom too?

Never Have I Ever stars a charming ensemble cast, including Poorna Jagannathan as Devi's mother Nalini, Richa Moorjani as cousin Kamala, Ramona Young and Lee Rodriguez as Devi's two best friends Eleanor and Fabiola, Darren Barnet as Devi's long-time high school crush Paxton, and Jaren Lewison as Devi's personal nemesis Ben (who, as we saw at the end of Season 1, might not be such a nemesis after all). The series is narrated by professional tennis player John McEnroe.

Additional casting has also been announced for Season 2, including Tyler Alvarez as Malcom, Utkarsh Ambudkar as Mr. Kulkarni, P. J. Byrne as Evan, Megan Suri as Aneesa, and Common as Dr. Chris Jackson, a dermatologist who works with Devi's mother and might also be a potential love interest for the widowed Nalini.

Season 2 of Never Have I Ever will consist of 10 episodes and premiere on July 15. Season 1 is now currently available to stream on Netflix. Watch the new second season trailer below:

