Netflix has officially renewed the coming-of-age comedy TV series Never Have I Ever for a third season. The news was confirmed as part of the streamer's TCA (Television Critics Association) session, and announced by Netflix Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria. Season 2 of Never Have I Ever premiered last month to critical acclaim, so it's thrilling that the show will be returning for yet another season of romantic drama, high school antics, and heartwarming family moments.

Netflix has also confirmed the returning cast members for the upcoming third season, including Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez, and Ramona Young, with narration from tennis star John McEnroe.

Co-creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher had this to say in an official statement: "We are so grateful to Netflix and Universal Television for letting us continue to tell this story, and to the fans around the world who clamored to see more of this badly behaved Indian teenager."

When Collider spoke to star Ramakrishnan after the premiere of Season 2, the actress admitted she had absolutely no expectations for where the show will go — apart from the fact that Devi now finds herself in a new relationship with popular boy Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Barnet):

"I don’t know where we’re gonna take it because I have no idea what shenanigans Devi is gonna get up to. I could not have predicted myself being in a cricket costume this season. That was me doing that dance. No stunt double. So, I have no idea where that’s gonna go, but I think it’ll be really cool to see what Devi is like in a relationship that’s a real relationship."

Never Have I Ever is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with 3 Arts Entertainment, Original Langster, and Kaling International. Fisher serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. The Universal Television project is also executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Never Have I Ever are currently streaming on Netflix.

