Season after season, Never Have I Ever, a teenage romantic comedy series by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, proves to be the perfect lighthearted TV to stream at the end of a hard week. Perfect for young adults and a guilty pleasure for those who may be not-so-young adults, some of the topics tackled in Never Have I Ever are far from fluffy. Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) has been dealt a tough hand. She’s coping with the loss of her father and navigating a relationship with a mother that struggles to understand her. At school, she’s branded as “Crazy Devi” for a while because she’s prone to acting out.

All of these curveballs that life throws her way make for a main character with dimension and heart; they add texture to what would otherwise be a pedantic and repetitive love triangle plot. In previous seasons, Devi’s crushes on leading men Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison) have taken center stage. While romance is on the menu for Season 3 (and believe me, it’s the main course) more significant and compelling themes are also tied in to make the season reach beyond the scope of fleeting teenage love. This season, Devi finally begins to learn the importance of loving herself as intensely as she loves others.

A beautiful character trait of Devi is that when she loves, she loves hard. Bordering on obsession, her unrequited love for Paxton comes to fruition when they become an on-again-off-again item. They triumphantly begin Season 3 hand-in-hand and Devi is proud to have the school’s number one most eligible bachelor on her arm. In true Devi fashion, she simply cannot accept a good thing and let herself be happy. She begins to self-sabotage when her own negative self-image, fueled by the mean remarks of the school’s gossip queens, plants a seed of doubt as to why someone like Paxton would be with a girl like her. Devi views herself through a hyper-critical lens when she’s standing next to Paxton: she sees someone dorkier, uglier, and ultimately unworthy. Relentlessly, Devi vocalizes this insecurity to Paxton, requiring endless validation that she is good enough until finally, Paxton reaches his breaking point. For their relationship to work, he can’t be responsible for convincing her that she is good enough for him. Devi’s self-worth is so easily threatened by how other people might perceive her or by other girls. By constantly fixating on approval from others she hasn’t made any space to like herself.

Image via Netflix

Later in the season, about a year after her breakup with Paxton, Devi gets to know Des (Anirudh Pisharody). Right off the bat, they have great chemistry and understand each other in a way neither of her love interests has been able to before. More than anything, Devi is drawn to Des because, unlike Paxton, he’s entirely unaware of her “Crazy Devi” reputation at school. She gets to start this relationship with a blank slate. She is absolutely giddy about this budding romance and the joy she feels helps her work through her grief. Being in a happy relationship has helped her to heal. Supposedly, not living with the pressure of keeping up with Des’ social status the way she did with Paxton is allowing her to be a freer, more assured version of herself. But Devi soon realizes that regardless of the person she’s with, she can’t simply ignore or hide from the parts of herself that she feels insecure about. The only way through them is to overcome them. It is vital that while Devi is growing into the woman she wants to be, she takes these steps forward with an attitude of self-love and acceptance.

Luckily, Devi has many people in her life that are equipped to help her with this journey and we see their positive influence throughout the season. Devi continues her sessions with her therapist Dr. Ryan (Niecy Nash) throughout Season 3. From the first episode, she tries to get Devi to acknowledge that being in a relationship won’t magically solve all of her problems. While Devi is still a work in progress on that front, Dr. Ryan encourages her to explore other aspects of growing up that don’t have anything to do with finding a romantic partner. By working on herself in therapy, she is learning to cope with her grief and open herself up to new experiences. In doing so, she paves the way to lead a well-rounded life that doesn’t revolve around seeking love from others. Dr. Ryan reminds her of the importance of inviting good things into her life so she can learn what she values and who she is. It is on that path of self-discovery that young women learn to confidently love themselves.

Her friend Aneesa (Megan Suri) is a great character for Devi to look to when it comes to knowing one’s self-worth. Like Devi, Aneesa struggles this season with her partner not treating her with the respect she deserves. She has a feeling that her boyfriend, Ben, might be ignoring her in favor of Devi’s attention, but it’s when he publicly humiliates her by insinuating that she’s unintelligent or uncultured that she draws the line. She ends the relationship almost immediately after, her breakup speech being one that young women watching at home, as well as Devi, could benefit from playing on repeat: “I don’t think you respect me. And you make me feel stupid and I’m not stupid. I deserve someone who’s excited to be with me just as I am.” In this scene, Aneesa demonstrates strong character and self-assurance by speaking up for herself. It doesn’t make her seem difficult or unbecoming, which is a crucial message to relay to young women. While audiences watch Devi struggle to find peace within herself, Aneesa acts as a North Star. She’s no stranger to struggles with love but, unlike Devi, she never turns that negativity inward.

Image Via Netflix

Though her relationship with her mother has been tumultuous following the death of her father, Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) really pulls through as an advocate for Devi, especially in Episode 9. Des’ mother insinuates that Devi is a bad influence on her son because she “has a lot of problems”. Again, Devi is met with someone who thinks she isn’t good enough for the boy she’s chosen to date. This time, she has someone in her corner who understands firsthand the hardships their family has been through and the tremendous strength that Devi has shown in the years that followed. Nalini isn’t always the quickest to come to her daughter’s defense, but in this moment, she doesn’t skip a beat. Devi later confesses that she’s deeply worried that no boy will ever be able to love her because she’s “a lot,” or “a freak.” The notion that she’s too difficult for anyone to love is quickly shut down by her mother with this profound statement: “You are never too much and you are always enough.” This is a perfect demonstration of the loving lens Devi needs to see herself through. It is also the first step in realizing that she doesn’t need to fill that hole of self-hatred with the love of a boyfriend, which she desperately tries to do this season by constantly chasing romantic partners.

With Season 4 of Never Have I Ever being its last, it is important to show what large strides Devi has made in overcoming her adversities. Teen romance dramas are delightfully fun, but run the risk of appearing shallow if they fail to incorporate more captivating messages and themes. Devi is such an amusing main character because she’s able to stir the pot, make some trouble, and have some fun. But she is also someone that faces the repercussions of her actions and is determined to grow from her mistakes. Because of this, she could never be considered vapid, but layered and intriguing. Season 3 strikes a nice balance between Devi actively seeking love from others and discovering the importance of loving herself. She has just scratched the surface of this journey by taking a hard look at the consequences of relying on others for actualization and fulfillment. But in true Devi fashion, she must hit rock bottom before she makes some real positive changes. This season ends on a hopeful note, Devi is going to have one extraordinary senior year for her farewell season, and hopefully, she emerges from this series a stronger, more fully realized young woman. I have faith Kaling and Fisher will see to it.