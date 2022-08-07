Netflix's YA series Never Have I Ever returns with its third season this month. Ahead of the premiere on August 12, the show has unveiled its Season 3 episode titles in a new video. Though the show is playing its cards close to the chest plot wise, the titles suggest that Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) is in for quite the ride this season.

The Season 3 episodes continue the show's trend of titling episodes as part of the "Never Have I Ever..." prompt. The announcement video presents each title in a notebook with related doodles, and an upbeat instrumental track behind it. Below are the episode titles for Season 3:

"...Been Slut-Shamed"

"...Had My Own Troll"

"...Had a Valentine"

"...Made Someone Jealous"

"...Been Ghosted"

"...Had a Breakdown"

"...Cheated"

"...Hooked Up with My Boyfriend"

"...Had an [SPOILER]"

"...Lived the Dream"

Based on the titles, and the recently released trailer, Devi will face her fair share of relationship drama this season, from personal conflicts and seemingly shaky confidence, to jealousy from every girl in school NOT dating Paxton, and more. As the titles offer hints at what to expect each episode, the show's choice to omit the back half of the penultimate title this season certainly raises some questions. What shenanigans will Devi get into as the season draws to a close? Viewers will just have to wait and see.

Never Have I Ever focuses on Devi Vishwakumar, a first-generation Indian-American high schooler grieving the sudden death of her father. Season 1 saw Devi return to school with the support of her best friends, Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) and Eleanor (Ramona Young). As she did, Devi set out to find a boyfriend, with her sights set on Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet). Throughout Season 2, Devi tried to juggle two boyfriends – Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Paxton – eventually ending up with Paxton. Season 3 picks up shortly after Season 2's finale as Devi and Paxton officially go public.

Never Have I Ever was created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. It stars Ramakrishnan, Barnet, Rodriguez, Young, Lewison, Poorna Jagannathan, Megan Suri, Richa Moorjani, Sendhil Ramamurthy, and John McEnroe. Anirudh Pisharody joins Season 3 as a new character named Des. The show was also renewed for a fourth and final season expected to premiere in 2023.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 premieres on August 12. Catch up on the first two seasons on Netflix, and check out the title announcement video below: