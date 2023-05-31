In just a little over a week, Netflix's original series Never Have I Ever officially comes to a close. As the YA comedy heads into its fourth and final season, the streamer is keeping viewers up to date with a series of recap videos featuring Devi's, and the show's, biggest moments. Recently, Netflix shared the third video for Season 3, offering up a refresher of what Devi and her friends were up to during junior year.

Like the recaps before it, the Season 3 video hits on key moments from each episode, focusing on scenes that fit with the episode titles. It kicks off with Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) fully in a relationship with Paxton (Darren Barnet). However, it's not all smooth sailing, as Devi is viewed negatively by her fellow peers for how they believe she landed him. Despite any poor reception from others, Devi carries on, although she and Paxton eventually break up. Enter Des (Anirudh Pisharody), another Indian-American student – from a different school – with whom Devi feels a spark. Sadly, Des and Devi also eventually break-up.

Another moment the recap hits on is Paxton bringing Ben (Jaren Lewison) to the hospital. In the non-Devi centric episode of the season, the stress of maintaining an impressive academic record takes its toll on Ben. He focuses solely on his class and homework, doing everything to ensure he impresses Columbia. This also meant his diet was... not good, leading to some digestion issues. But, thankfully, they got resolved, and Ben and Paxton had some nice moments right along with it.

What to Expect From Never Have I Ever Season 4

Season 4 will follow Devi, Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez), and Eleanor (Ramona Young) as they head into their senior year of high school. After three school years of feeling uncool, the trio is determined to make senior year one to remember. The crew will begin more seriously thinking about their academic futures, as well as beginning to discover who they want to be beyond high school. The season will be full of all the staple drama and comedy from seasons past, making the show's last run one to remember.

Never Have I Ever takes its final bow June 8 on Netflix. Watch the Season 3 recap below: