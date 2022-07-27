Will Devi and Paxton make it through the season if they can't even make it through the trailer?

Never Have I Ever is back for its third season with a brand-new trailer that warns that you should be careful what you thirst for. After the will-they-won't-they of Season 2, which saw Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) finally get together, it looks like their romance might end up on the rocks this season as Devi crumbles under the pressures of thinking their relationship doesn't make sense. Uh-oh!

With "Daxton" seemingly on the outs, some fans might be left wondering if Devi will end up back with her academic rival and one-time sort-of boyfriend Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison), but the trailer doesn't answer that question—though it does show a glimpse of Aneesa (Megan Suri) looking a little worried about Devi and Ben giggling over something together. While there's plenty to thirst over when it comes to Paxton in the trailer, we're also introduced to a new hunk by the name of Des (Anriduh Pisharody) who is anything but a "loser kid" like Devi thinks he's going to be. Des is the son of one of Devi's mother's (Poorna Jagannathan) friends, and he goes to a fancy private school, rather than Sherman Oaks High School like the rest of the cast.

While Devi deals with her boy problems, the trailer also gives the tiniest glimpse of her gorgeous Ph.D. candidate cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani) alongside Devi's high school English teacher Manish Kulkarni (Utkarsh Ambudkar). Are things finally headed somewhere with these two? After she ditched her engagement dinner with Prashant (Rushi Kota) to hang out with Manish in the Season 2 finale, maybe things are finally headed somewhere with them? Devi can't be the only one getting with hot guys in Never Have I Ever.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Love, Victor' Star Michael Cimino Joins Final Season of 'Never Have I Ever'

Des isn't the only newcomer this season. Season 3 will introduce two new characters Addison (Terry Hu) and Parker (Deacon Phillippe), though Netflix hasn't revealed what their roles are just yet. As the trailer reveals, Devi's BFFs Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) and Eleanor (Ramona Young) are returning, alongside Paxton's best friend Trent (Benjamin Norris), who has quite the glow up towards the end of the trailer.

Never Have I Ever was created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, who said in a statement shortly after the series was renewed for this third season, "We are so grateful to Netflix and Universal Television for letting us continue to tell this story, and to the fans around the world who clamored to see more of this badly behaved Indian teenager."

Watch Never Have I Ever Season 3 on August 12 and catch the new trailer down below: