Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4 of Never Have I Ever.Everyone who's anyone in Never Have I Ever was present for Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty) and Len's (Jeff Garlin) wedding at the end of Season 4. All of Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) friends and core family members attended the event, which served as a final wrap-up for the many storylines of the show. And, among dances and declarations of love, Devi took the opportunity to say farewell to her dearest friends, Eleanor (Ramona Young) and Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) before leaving for Princeton. But, wait, Eleanor and Fabiola, period? Isn't there someone missing from Devi's beloved group of friends?

Though she was indeed present for Nirmala's wedding, in which she made a quick joke about dating Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison), Aneesa (Megan Suri) was completely left out of Devi's final goodbye scene with her friends. It's an odd choice, considering how important Aneesa was to Devi's little brat pack over the course of the past two seasons. However, the absence of Aneesa doesn't seem that strange when we take a look at Never Have I Ever Season 4 as a whole. Or, perhaps, it gets even weirder. The fact of the matter is that the final season of Never Have I Ever completely forgot about Aneesa as a character.

Aneesa Was an Important Part of Devi's Friend Group in 'Never Have I Ever'

Aneesa was first introduced to the world of Never Have I Ever in Season 2. After transferring to Sherman Oaks High, she became sort of a foe to Devi, who saw her as a threat to her status as the only Indian girl in school. Slowly, however, Devi came to see Aneesa not as a problem, but as a potential friend. Things changed after the girls joined Ben and Malcolm (Tyler Alvarez) for a night out that culminated with Devi getting a nose ring without her mother's permission. Shocked and enraged by her daughter's behavior, Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) was eventually convinced that the ring was no big deal by Aneesa, who made a big speech about how Devi was just trying to get more in touch with her culture. Nose rings are a staple of Indian beauty, after all.

The speech not only endeared Nalini but also Devi to Aneesa. But things took a turn once again when Devi realized that her newfound friend had a thing for one of her exes. Blinded by jealousy for Ben, Devi accidentally made up a nasty rumor about Aneesa having an eating disorder that almost forced her to transfer to another school. Thankfully, as is usually the case with Never Have I Ever, things went back to normal after Devi apologized, and the UN gained yet another permanent member.

During her time in Never Have I Ever, Aneesa served not only as a friend for Devi, but also as a point of contact between the show's lead and her Indian culture outside her immediate family. She had her own storylines, which included a romance with Ben and a break-up that lead to her finding out new things about her sexuality. In Season 3, after a hot kiss with Fabiola in the school's bathroom, Aneesa discovered that she is also into girls. The two friends even tried dating for a while, but it didn't exactly work out. Still, considering how big of a plot point Fabiola's journey of self-discovery and acceptance was in Season 1, there were big hopes that Season 4 would feature Aneesa finding her footing as a bisexual girl.

Aneesa's Storyline Is the Only One Not Wrapped Up in 'Never Have I Ever' Season 4

And then Season 4 dropped, and Aneesa had a total of two scenes over the course of ten episodes, none of which were dedicated to her development as a character. In one of her scenes, she has a chat with Fabiola about the Robotics Club's reputation as a sort of incel cesspool. This prompts Fabiola to take action to change the way her club is viewed by the rest of the school and to get more girls interested in robotics, which eventually leads to Fabiola being courted by Howard University. For Aneesa, however, this little plot does little to nothing. Her other scene is at the end of the season, in the aforementioned wedding. Devi, Aneesa, Fabiola, Eleanor, Trent (Benjamin Norris), Paxton (Darren Barnet), and Ms. Thompson (Genneya Walton) are, for the first time in the whole series, playing never have I ever when Ben comes in. Devi is surprised and accidentally says something along the lines of "Never have I ever dated... Ben?", forcing Aneesa to lower one of her fingers. That's it. That's all we get from her.

What happened there? Aneesa was such an important character for Never Have I Ever. How on Earth did she get just two meaningless scenes in the series' final season? Perhaps there was something going on behind the scenes, such as a schedule incompatibility barring Megan Suri from returning to the role in full force. However, so far, there have been no official statements on the matter. Either way, it seems like Never Have I Ever could have treated Aneesa a little bit better.

Let's compare her, for instance, to another relatively relevant character that didn't show his face at all in Season 4: Kamala's (Richa Moorjani) boyfriend and Devi's teacher, Manish (Utkarsh Ambudkar). Though we don't get to see him, we know through Kamala that they're moving to Baltimore together, which at least gives the character a semblance of closure. As for Aneesa, we don't find out anything about her love life or her college prospects, even though these elements were important to all the other teenage characters in the show. Heck, we don't even get to know if Aneesa graduated from high school alongside Devi, Fabiola, and Eleanor!

Sure, maybe the actress couldn't be present on set for a lot of scenes, but this doesn't mean the writers couldn't add one or two lines to the script about how she is doing. Or maybe showrunners Lang Fisher and Mindy Kaling should've prioritized scenes that gave Aneesa's character at least a little bit of closure when Suri was on set. Fabiola could've had her conversation about the Robotics Club with literally anyone else. Couldn't they have used Suri in a more relevant scene? Just a single shot of her getting her high school diploma or clapping for her friends in regular clothes would've sufficed. Anything would be better than nothing.

