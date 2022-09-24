During today’s fan event TUDUM, Netflix treated fans to exciting news about their favorite shows. Even though Season 4 of the comedy series Never Have I Ever is coming only in 2023 and the show is gearing up to end its run, some of its main cast members had a lot to celebrate in a fun, short video on set. The final season will see Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) entering her senior year in high school and dealing with the woes of late adolescence life.

In the video, Ramakrishnan is preparing to film a scene in the very first episode and is shocked to notice that Season 4 has barely begun and there’s already a lot going on with Devi. She is soon joined by Jaren Lewison, who is excited about Ben’s “transformation” over the Summer – which he seems to be the only one that noticed. There’s also going to be a big wedding, and apparently, it involves characters that no one saw coming.

The clip also underscored two important pieces of news to fans who can’t wait for Season 4. First, fan favorite and heartthrob Paxton (Darren Barnet) is coming back for the series’ final episodes, because a love triangle has to last all the way to the end. Ramakrishnan tries to remind Barnet that Paxton graduated in Season 3, but the actor stresses that he’s “back, baby”. Last but not least, the group highlights a new and exciting character that’s coming to Never Have I Ever Season 4. Love, Victor’s Michael Cimino is enrolling in Sherman Oaks High to send the series off with a bang. The actor was announced as part of the final season back in July.

Never Have I Ever is created by Mindy Kaling (The Office) and Lang Fisher (The Mindy Project), and it's based on Kaling’s own experiences growing up. Last month, Kaling talked to E! about wrapping up the series and revealed that, even though she thinks 40 episodes is a short run, she greatly enjoyed the ride:

"When you launch a show, it's really hard to figure everybody out. Once you have them, you're like, '40 episodes? That's it?,' I love the character Devi, I love her family, I love her friends. I love this actress so much. I would do the show until she was a grandma. […] Unfortunately, young people grow up and you can't be 17 forever. I'm really happy with where we ended with the stories and with the characters' growth. It was a very emotional finale. I truly love this world and what the actors brought to these characters. It made it one of the best creative experiences of my life."

Series co-creator Lang also suggested they’re not really looking to follow up with college years for Devi, because “it’s hard to introduce a whole new world” and get people to care about the characters as much. The screenwriter confessed it feels “tricky to make that leap”, and maybe it’s better to let the story end as it does.

Aside from Ramakrishnan, Lewison, Barnet, and Cimino, Never Have I Ever also features Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, John McEnroe, Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez, and Megan Suri.

The final season of Never Have I Ever is set to premiere on Netflix in 2023, but the streamer is yet to reveal a specific release window for the series. Based on the past two seasons, though, we can probably look forward to a Summer release. Watch the set video down below.