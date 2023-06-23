After four installments of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, it feels like Devi’s (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) high school journey has been examined from every angle. With its final season having just been released, every aspect of the YA drama has been put under the microscope: Devi’s education, her friends, family, her growth and, oh yes, how could I forget, her love life.

Never Have I Ever has always revolved around love in all of its forms. Her experiences with grief underscore Devi’s struggles to get a firm grasp on stability as it pertains to love. Whenever she encounters a rough patch with her friends or her mother, visions of her late father help to guide and ground her even though they are tinged with sadness. Devi’s steadfast support network makes her world feel large, forgiving and limitless. So when she agonized over her Princeton application and (almost) went to Prom with a group of her closest girlfriends, it gave the impression that Devi may be turning a new, independent leaf with the help of those loved ones. The final moments of the finale, however, gave a different impression.

All Roads Lead to Ben

Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison) and Devi have been longtime frenemies. Over time, they may have loved each other, they may have hated each other, but they were never indifferent. That lingering allure between them drove a wedge through a few of their other romances. Through all the snide remarks, silent treatments and heartache, these two have never been able to stay away from one another. The writing was on the wall from the moment they hooked up in Season 3, and realistically, long before that infamous “free boink” card even came into play.

In many ways, Ben and Devi are a perfect pair: they never shy away from going toe-to-toe with one another, stimulated by the challenge, they show up for one another during the hard moments again and again, they’re true friends in addition to lovers – these things all carry a lot of weight in a good relationship. But something about the way this finale ended still had me yearning for the timeline where Devi doesn’t get the guy in the end. Do I want her to be miserable? No, that’s not it. I want her to thrive! Alone.

Ms. Independent

The fact that Ben and Devi were always written in the stars does set us up for a very tidy, if not predictable ending. In many ways, it feels like this pair is the easiest and most universally satisfying way to end the series, and I cannot fault the writers for that. But I do wonder what the path of a bit more resistance would have held for Devi had she decided to not pursue a relationship with Ben and start her Princeton journey as a single young woman. Devi has been boy-crazy since the first episode when she was dead set on losing her virginity. And even with one heartbreak after another, she’s found it hard to be alone.

Now, I’d be remiss if I didn’t point out that there was something to be learned from each of those relationships. Dating in high school is a minefield of learning what your deal-breakers and check-boxes are. It seems like Devi has learned enough to recognize that she wanted to be with Ben at the end of the day, but I can’t help but think that it would have been a very bold move if the series had ended with Devi moving away to college, living on her own for the first time at her dream school that she worked so hard to get into, completely unencumbered.

Devi Still Has A Lot To Learn

Image via Netflix

Over the years, Devi has made huge leaps in managing her anger, insecurities, and her impulse control. Watching her open up to those in her life that want to help her grow was one of the many treats of going on this journey with her. With patience and practice, her flaws no longer override her good qualities and she became a main character we root for as opposed to pity. One thing she has yet to learn is independence.

For the first time, Devi is in completely unfamiliar territory. It brings to mind a boyfriend that she had last season, Des (Anirudh Pisharody). One of the things Devi valued about this relationship was that Des was completely unaware of her past and she felt like she could have a fresh start. For many young people, starting university is that very clean slate that Devi craves. Setting up a new life far away from family and friends is daunting and scary, but facing such a fear can be so rewarding and gratifying.

Earlier this season, we met a fellow Sherman Oak High alum who, like Devi, was a perfectionist raised by strict parents. As soon as she was left to her own devices, she quickly lost control of her inhibitions, not knowing how to self-regulate. Upon seeing this, Devi was scared she would meet a similar fate, but Ben was quick to reassure her that they are not so much alike. In the midst of all the confusion of her first year away, it seems absolutely ideal that she would have a lifeline in Ben, right? See, I don’t believe that’s the case at all. I believe she’s short-changing herself.

The Highs and Lows of High School Sweethearts

Image via Netflix

Devi is at such a pivotal time in her life, and it is obvious that she really loves and cares for Ben, I suppose the disappointment stems from the fact that this choice indicates that she doesn’t love and care for herself more. Ben doesn’t just act as a partner in this scenario, but a safety net; a sliver of normalcy that she can cling to. Relationships are fickle, and long-distance love is taxing. These two have very strong personalities that sometimes lack the ability to be flexible and communicative. The sweet vignette that lets us say goodbye to this couple under the glow of heart-shaped lights allows us to believe that they’ll be together forever, but is that the best thing for either of them? To never have the opportunity to discover themselves independently in a new, challenging setting?

If Devi had given herself the opportunity to establish a life, a rhythm of her own, in her new surroundings and then decided to pursue a relationship, I think they could have built a love that lasts. If we know Devi, we know that if these high school sweethearts call it quits we may have a situation on our hands. She would be on her own for the first time in the midst of dealing with heartbreak. Cynical? Maybe. But realistic, and this show has never shied away from hard emotional truths.

Hot Take: Devi shouldn’t have ended up with Ben, she shouldn’t have ended up with anyone. The best thing the finale could have done for us is sent Devi off to discover who she is in this new phase of life as an independent individual. It would have been an ultimate demonstration of the maturity, fearlessness and confidence that she has been working toward all along.