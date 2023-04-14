Senior year is finally here as Netflix's original YA comedy Never Have I Ever comes to a close this June. First debuting in 2020, the Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher created series follows Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a first generation Indian American high schooler who goes back to school following the sudden death of her father (Sendhil Ramamurthy). When she returns, she sets out to find a boyfriend, with her sights set on Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet). Through the show's current three seasons, Devi has been a part of multiple love triangles -- and it won't stop at Season 4. During an interview with The Wrap, Fisher teased what to expect on the romance front in the new season.

So far in the show's run, Devi has had romantic entanglements with Paxton, her frenemy Ben (Jaren Lewison), and the Season 3 addition Des (Anirudh Pisharody). The latest trailer also teased a new beau with Michael Cimino's Ethan. Each pairing has given viewers a new ship to root for, especially when it comes to Paxton and Ben. As such, not everyone is going to be satisfied with how the show ends, which Fisher acknowledged.

"I think there’s gonna be a subset of people who are disappointed because, you know, the love triangle comes to an end and decisions are made. But I hope that we did it in a way that even people who may have lost in some sense, feel like they won. I think we did a good job... But because of that, I do feel like we have created a monster that is really 50/50, and people feel very strongly."

Image via Netflix

RELATED: First 'Never Have I Ever' Season 4 Trailer Sets Release Date for Devi’s Final High School Adventure

Additionally, Fisher revealed that even Netflix executives had some opinions on the show's ultimate endgame. While many of them expressed disappointment, they believed in Fisher and Kaling's decision: "I do think it was funny because our Netflix execs had picked sides, and there was like a 50/50, and when we told them what we’re gonna do, some of them were disappointed. But then when they saw the season, they were like, ‘We agree, we agree, and it’s good,’ and so that’s what I hope [happens] for fans when they watch."

What to Expect in Never Have I Ever Season 4

While many plot details remain under wraps for now, Season 3 sets up much of what to expect in the coming season, further supported in the teaser. As Season 3 ended, Devi decided to remain at Sherman Oaks High, largely to spend more time with her mother (Poorna Jagannathan). The final moments of the season also parallel Season 1, as she redeemed (or so it seemed) her "one free boink" coupon from Ben. Season 4 is set during her final year and promises more shenanigans with her, Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez), and Eleanor (Ramona Young). Prom and college are just around the corner, and, of course, more romance.

Never Have I Ever premieres its final season Thursday, June 8 on Netflix. Watch the first teaser below: