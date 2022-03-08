The extremely successful Netflix romantic-comedy and coming-of-age series Never Have I Ever has just been renewed for its fourth and final season. The news comes before the third season's release and is truly bittersweet news for fans of the series.

Never Have I Ever tells the story of Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), an overachieving high school student with a short temper and a tendency to find herself in difficult situations. The series is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as co-creator, executive producer, showrunner, and writer. The series is one of Kaling's many successful television projects. Kaling previously created the hit series The Mindy Project, which also followed a complex and quirky protagonist with great expectations for her life.

Of the renewal, Bela Bajaria, Netflix Head of Global TV said “[w]e are thrilled to have two more seasons of Never Have I Ever. It's everything we want in a Netflix comedy series: authentic, specific, funny, and full of heart. I love that a story I relate to so deeply - about a young, Indian-American girl - hits on so many universal truths that resonate with just about everyone. We're eternally grateful to Mindy, Lang and the wildly talented cast. And we can't wait for everyone to see the final two seasons!”

Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television added, commenting on both the renewal and the decision to end the series after four seasons, "[it] is truly exciting and a little bittersweet because, as a loyal fan, I’d love Devi’s journey to go on forever. But just like high school, all great things must come to an end. A big shout out to our fearless Cricket Queens, Mindy and Lang, and our exceptional cast and crew, who have authentically captured the emotional rollercoaster ride that defines our teenage years. We can’t wait to experience all of the messiness, the LOLs, and the tears that will surely unfold in Devi’s senior year.”

Season 3 of the series has already wrapped filming and is set to release in the summer of this year. Season 4 of the series will premiere in 2023. Who knows where the two final seasons of the series will take Devi. Until the release of the final two seasons, however, viewers can catch up on her journey by streaming the first two seasons exclusively on Netflix.

