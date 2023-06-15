[Editor's note: The following contains major spoilers for Season 4 of Never Have I Ever.]

After three semesters of watching Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) navigate the beautiful chaos she calls her life, Never Have I Ever was perfectly teed up for a very on-brand messy finale. In that sense, it definitely did not disappoint. After indulging herself in more love triangles than one would've thought humanly possible, she is eventually left back where she started back in season one, with two core men in her universe - archnemesis Ben (Jaren Lewison) and high school heartthrob Paxton (Darren Barnet). However, when push comes to shove it's Ben who Devi finds herself yearning for - in a win for Team Ben and an absolute blow for Team Paxton. Whilst audiences were on tenterhooks over her choice, it was something that just made sense to show star, Lewison.

During an interview with GQ, Lewison recounted the moment he found out that Devi ends up with Ben after all. He said: "I found out during the filming of 408. When we got the table read draft, I thought it was heartwarming and beautiful, and I felt like it encapsulated the spirit of Never Have I Ever. And I play sports, so obviously I like to win. But I think it makes sense. If you look back at this series, Ben and Devi have always had this magnetism to them. They've always found each other in times of strife and great triumph. And I don't know if that makes them soulmates, but I think that it says something. The response has been really great from Team Ben so far, and some despair from Team Paxton. So, my apologies, but I didn't write it, so don't come for me!"

The Whole Show Has Been Very Much Team Paxton vs Team Ben

In many ways, Lewison is absolutely spot on, Devi and Ben may have struggled with communication (because what teenage couple doesn't?) but they were able to connect on a number of deeper facets including intellect, their innate desire for perfection and their overall outlooks on life. They were also both somewhat impressively dedicated to being there for one another when times were tough. Amongst the most notable moments was when Ben drove Devi last minute to join her mother in spreading her father's ashes.

However, this did not negate the firey passion Devi felt with Paxton, who she shared more of a natural romantic spark with. Although they were forever marred by jock status and popularity contests, they were both able to help one another develop in different ways. Devi fostered Paxton's ambition and made him realize how much more inherent value he had than just his God-given appearance and Paxton made Devi realize just how much she was reliant on external validation whilst she was crumbling in the face of insecurity. In other words, it really could have gone either way.

Undeniably, Ben was the logical - if not a little bit predictable - choice that was perfectly set up for at the end of season three. Whilst Team Paxton supporters would have likely been less than satiated by Never Have I Ever's conclusion, given the evolving relationship between Devi and Paxton, Devi ultimately gets everything she ever wanted which in a painfully idealistic way is what we were all expecting.

Season four of Never Have I Ever is on Netflix now. You can watch a trailer for the show below.