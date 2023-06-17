Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Never Have I Ever Season 4.Never Have I Ever may center around Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), but her friends and family are an important part of the series. Though much of the story centers on Devi's high school experience, her complicated home life plays a role. Especially after the loss of her father, Mohan (Sendhil Ramamurthy), few people understand Devi. Devi's mother, Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan), cannot relate to Devi, nor can her grandmother, Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty). But Devi isn't totally alone. Her cousin, Kamala Nandiwadal (Richa Shukla), came to live with them after Mohan's death, and though it is a rocky start, Kamala knows better than anyone what Devi is going through. Both of these young women are looking for a balance between their family's Indian heritage and the American culture surrounding them. Kamala is another example of an intelligent, family-oriented young woman attempting to figure out her life, which is what the show is about. Like Devi, Kamala exemplifies the complexities of life when family expectation clashes when what you want. But unlike her cousin, Kamala has a level head. Though older and more experienced, Kamala is not immune to the same struggles Devi faces, and the two characters often rely on each other.

Despite Kamala's frequent presence in Season 4, she does very little. This is a significant change from earlier seasons, where Kamala was one of the more important characters in the show. Ignoring Kamala did a huge disservice to the season, which could have continued to grow her relationship with Devi as followed her as she attempted to find herself. After making so much progress throughout the series, Kamala's contribution to Season 4 mostly consists of a contrived sitcom plot where she spies on her grandmother's boyfriend, Len (Jeff Garlin). Though she makes one big decision, it is completely overshadowed by her childish fixation on her grandmother's love life. Especially with Season 4 ending the series, Kamala deserved a more well-rounded arc.

Kamala's Story Has Been All About Freedom

Initially, Devi and Kamala don't get along as Devi is jealous of Kamala's appearance and believes that she is the perfect Indian daughter that Nalini always wanted. But Kamala proves to not be as traditional as expected. Throughout the series, Kamala tries to figure out who she is. From keeping her first boyfriend a secret to refusing an arranged marriage, Kamala defies her family's wishes for her to explore her own identity. She finds a softer balance in her rebellion than Devi, but as they face similar struggles, they learn to respect each other's methods. Kamala accepts the fact that Nirmala will never approve of her choices and moves out to be on her own, but that doesn't mean she's any less a part of the family. Outside the family, Kamala works to advance in a male-dominated career, facing sexism and even racism. These complex issues are things Devi relates to, though not on the same scale. Kamala's plot often opens up important conversations in the show that aren't as easy to tie into the high school setting.

After moving from India to attend school, Kamala got to know Devi better. Though she's more shy than her cousin, the two have a lot in common and often help each other. As a confidant to Devi, Kamala often gives sound advice that the younger woman sometimes listens to. In turn, Devi taught Kamala to be braver and stand up for herself. Their relationship has developed over the seasons, culminating in a passing comment in the finale about how Devi considers her a sister. But despite her importance to Devi and her many obstacles that correlate with the show's themes, Season 4 pushed Kamala to the side.

What Does Kamala Do in Season 4?

Throughout the first three seasons, Kamala grew a lot, showed determination in her work as a biologist, accepted herself even without her family's approval, chose independence, and fell in love with Manish (Utkarsh Ambudkar). Her journey to this point was a significant part of the show, and Kamala was one of the most well-developed characters. But Season 4 ignored that to focus on Kamala meddling in her grandmother's love life. Kamala discovers Nirmala has a secret boyfriend but is ashamed to tell her family that she is moving on from her deceased husband. At first, Kamala understands, convincing Nirmala to share the truth. But she soon becomes suspicious of Len, believing him to be using her Nirmala for her money while seeing another woman. Kamala follows Len, interrupting an important conversation about her career to do so. Though she discovers more mysteries, she finds no proof until finding Len's messages with someone named Baby (Claudia O'Doherty), who she invites to the house during family dinner. It turns out her suspicion was for nothing, as the woman she saw with Len is just named Baby and is a real estate agent Len is working with. Kamala finally drops the issue, and Nirmala marries Len in the series finale.

Though she is focused on her grandmother, Kamala gets a few brief moments about her in Season 4. She is offered a great job opportunity, but it would require a move across the country. At first, Kamala turns down the job because she doesn't want to leave her family, especially as she believes her grandmother needs her. Kamala's fixation is explained by her not wanting to focus on her own problems. Having never lived without family, Kamala finds the prospect daunting. But rather than dealing with it, she avoids the idea in an uncharacteristically childish move. Devi struggles with the idea of being far from family as well, but they don't discuss it or offer each other comfort. In fact, once Kamala admits her fear, it suddenly disappears rather than allowing her the chance to grow. Moving across the country is a big decision that Kamala could have wrestled with or discussed with her boyfriend or others in her life before making the life-changing choice. Instead, Kamala's plot is largely ignored in favor of her involvement with Nirmala's, which deprives Kamala of the focus she deserves. As an integral character, Kamala should have a plot about her that gets more time.