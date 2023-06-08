Well, kids, this is it. Senior year is here, as Netflix's original series Never Have I Ever has officially come to a close. The fourth and final season of the YA series released on June 8, bringing one final, drama-filled chapter in Devi Vishwakumar's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) life. Everything Devi has worked for in the series culminates in the final episodes, as she, Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez), and Eleanor (Ramona Young) take on their last year of high school and prepare for college. This season also gives a definitive answer to #TeamBen or #TeamPaxton, and Ramakrishnan herself weighed in on her choice.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ramakrishnan revealed whose team she's on. And as it happens, her choice is who Devi ends up with by the time the series finale rolls around: "I tweeted this, that I’d actually start telling people which team I’m on once it’s out. Team Ben. Paxton, you’re done. You’re outta here. You need to grow up. Ben and Devi have known each other for so long. They rival each other academically, they’re both stubborn, but in the best ways with one another. They push each other to grow, be better, and see outside of themselves at times too. They’ve grown up together. So yeah, Team Ben!"

How Do Ben and Devi End Up Together?

Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Devi experience quite the tumultuous relationship through Never Have I Ever's four seasons. The final season begins shortly after the two had sex, leading to awkward aftermath and an unclear definition of where the two stand. Ben pursues a relationship with Margot, who was introduced in Season 3. However, it prompts Devi to realize she cares deeply about Ben and had different expectations for how things would play out. After Devi gains some closure with Paxton (Darren Barnet), she and Ben begin to more fully realize their feelings. In the finale, it's not until Ben heads to New York when he decides to finally act and go back to Devi to profess his love. And the rest is history.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Never Have I Ever' Season 4 Review: A Wholesome Finale That Lives In the Shadow of Better Seasons

Alongside Devi and Ben, Season 4 brings a deeper look into the characters as they begin wondering what lies ahead. Fabiola tackles toxic masculinity within her robotics club, hoping to create positive change before she heads off to college. Eleanor makes big moves in her pursuit to become a professional actor, soon discovering that she can create opportunities for herself. Meanwhile, Paxton has a bit of an identity crisis, returning to the familiarity of Sherman Oaks High as he tries to figure out who he is and where his true passions lie.

Never Have I Ever Season 4 is streaming now on Netflix. Watch the trailer below: