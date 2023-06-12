Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 4 finale of Never Have I Ever.Season 4 of Never Have I Ever wraps up the show with a pretty little bow, making sure every major character is in a relationship by the end. After following the characters throughout their four hectic and memorable years of high school, the show's series finale ensures each storyline winds down to a satisfying end. Yet under the guise of a happy ending, Never Have I Ever seems to have an insatiable need to couple everyone up. Other messages on mental health, growth, and family are so strong but when it comes to romance, the show almost arbitrarily matches people together. Some of the relationships become redundant and superficial whereas in other cases, the relationships take away from potentially stronger messages. Ultimately, is it really a crime to leave a couple of people single?

Some 'Never Have I Ever' Romances Don't Add to the Show

As a YA series, romance is an integral part of Never Have I Ever and each relationship thus far has had its own unique charm. But Season 4 has given way to a barrage of lackluster relationships that sometimes serve no purpose or are difficult to be invested in. The show is simply obsessed with the idea of being coupled up. Even Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty) has a wedding in this season — but to be fair, her interracial relationship has enough little quirks and incites an amusing storyline, so we can forgive the randomness of the coupling. On the other end of the spectrum, Fabiola's (Lee Rodriguez) relationship with Addison (Terry Hu) is nearly non-existent. Even the final montage that celebrates where each character is after graduating portrays Fabiola with Gears in a robotic lab. Her friendship with Gears was worth showing over her relationship with Addison.

That final montage can essentially be a guide to measure the significance of each romance. Devi's mom (Poorna Jagannathan) is seen with her new love interest, highlighting the importance of companionship after her husband's tragic death and romantically moving on. Eleanor (Ramona Young) reinvents her acting dreams with Trent (Benjamin Norris) supporting each step. Kamala (Richa Moorjani) is with Manish (Utkarsh Ambudkar), strolling down a street with ice cream after they relocate in order for Kamala to pursue an exciting opportunity. And Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) is snuggling with her endgame after being accepted into Princeton. Only Fabiola and Paxton (Darren Barnet) are seen by themselves. Even the show acknowledges that their romances were superfluous and added no real value to their futures. Paxton's relationship with Lindsay (Genneya Walton) is completely redundant, especially since the scenes of him training Eric (Jack McDonald) to become a swimmer are what really ignited his passion for teaching. Lindsay just ends up being a person he could verbalize these feelings to; there was no reason to make them a couple. Both Fabiola and Paxton end up in relationships just for the sake of being in a relationship — the lack of chemistry and permeating purposelessness render them entirely superficial and unnecessary.

The only character from the main cast that isn’t coupled up is Aneesa (Megan Suri), whose storyline completely falls away in the final season. Throughout the second and third seasons, Aneesa made her mark on the show, arriving as the strong-willed jock that wound up in two very different relationships. She practically radiates independence and considering her poor experiences with high school romances, it completely aligns with her character to remain single throughout senior year. But with only a few very brief appearances onscreen, Aneesa's "singleness" is just obscured and fails to make any sort of impact. It's almost as if the show didn't have the screen time to add in another arbitrary romance, so they just wrote her off to avoid her uncoupled status. Shifting away from Fabiola's and Paxton's random relationships and focusing on their and Aneesa's growth as individuals may have served the show more.

'Never Have I Ever's Major Romance Detracts From Its Strongest Message

When we were first introduced to Devi, she was recently dealing with the trauma of losing her dad by praying for perfect grades, a hot boyfriend, and popularity. Over the seasons, she slowly began healing and often re-prioritized what was important to her. By the finale, instead of wishing for more, she is simply thankful for what she had, but counterintuitively, at this point, she has already achieved everything first season Devi wanted. Growth, healing, and maturing generally go hand in hand with letting go of former dreams and hopes that have only been detrimental to your mental health and self-worth. Considering how many times being obsessed over Princeton, over who likes her or not, and over being in a relationship has negatively impacted Devi, it's only natural to suppose that after her growth she would move on from them. Instead, by rewarding her with both Princeton and a boyfriend, the show detracts from her coming-of-age story.

Season 4 began with Devi losing her virginity to Ben (Jaren Lewison) and then being promptly ghosted. Their friendship gradually re-kindles throughout the season, especially since it's their final year as frenemies. Later on in the season, Devi ends up stuck in a storage room with Paxton, sharing a clandestine kiss that brings both of them a sense of closure. With this iconic love triangle lingering throughout the series, clearly, the show has to address it. But there are generally three choices in a classic love triangle: person one, person two, or neither. As the grand finale reveals that Devi chooses Ben as her endgame (although Ramakrishnan reveals she wasn't necessarily on his team), it diminishes the impact of her growth. Choosing neither however would resolve the self-love and mental health journey she truly began to progress with in Season 3, particularly emphasizing her newfound self-reliance and confidence. With such a solid support system and the fact that she's embarking on a new journey to college, remaining single wouldn't be such a bad thing. Although the show has hosted a repertoire of beautiful and endearing love stories, it seems afraid to let anyone celebrate the state of being single in the finale.

