Pack up your bags and sharpen your pencils; senior year is finally upon us at Sherman Oaks High School. Never Have I Ever is returning to the screen for one last time and promises to conclude with a bang. Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Season 4 of Never Have I Ever marks the epic culmination of Devi Vishwakumar's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) high school experience: think college applications, prom, and of course, her chaotic love life. It's about to be a busy year for Devi!

From dealing with her family and friends, being entangled in love triangles, to overcoming the trauma following her father's death, Devi has shown how much she has grown over the years. Although her journey hasn't been smooth sailing, and for the most part just audaciously embarrassing, every time Devi loses her path, she manages to find her way back again. Equal parts comedic and touching, it's only a matter of time until fans say goodbye to the show.

So without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about Never Have I Ever Season 4.

When Is 'Never Have I Ever' Season 4 Coming Out?

Get ready to mark your calendars because the final season of Never Have I Ever is making its way to Netflix on June 8, 2023. This fourth season comprises of ten half-hour episodes, promising to be just as entertaining and binge-worthy as its predecessors. And while you wait, you can of course stream the first three seasons of Never Have I Ever on Netflix.

Is There a Trailer for 'Never Have I Ever' Season 4?

Fans of Never Have I Ever are in for a treat. The teaser trailer for Never Have I Ever Season 4 is jam-packed with the upcoming drama, romance, and chaos courtesy of Devi and her gang. For starters, everyone's returning to high school for their final year, and by the looks of it, they're more than ready to make every minute count. And as for Devi's love life, things are about to get even messier with the surprising arrival of a new student at Sherman Oaks. Offering a glimpse into senior year, filled with college fairs, prom, and graduation, it's a rollercoaster of emotions, and it's about to be a wild, unforgettable ride from here on.

What Is 'Never Have I Ever' Season 4 About?

Below is the official synopsis for Never Have I Ever:

Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. The series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school student who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.

As it says, Never Have I Ever follows Devi Vishwakumar, a fierce and funny first-generation Indian American high schooler navigating everything from family issues working on her insecurities, and facing the never-ending love triangles that occur in the show's first three seasons. If that's not enough, Devi definitely has a lot more going on in the final season, but she's not the only one. The entire gang is here, Fabiola, Eleano, and more, to tackle senior year and go head-to-head with obstacles that force them to take a long, hard look in the mirror. While most of Season 4's plot details are still under wraps, fans can expect the same hilarious shenanigans that the show is known for. Expect to see stories revolving around prom, college, and, of course, even more romance.

Who's In the Cast of 'Never Have I Ever' Season 4?

Ramakrishnan is making her final appearance as Devi Vishwakumar in Never Have I Ever Season 4. At the beginning of the series, Devi is a spunky 15-year-old Indian-American teen trying to claw her way out of her social awkwardness and improve her social status in Sherman Oaks with her friends. All this proves to be quite the challenge as she navigates her strained relationship with her family, especially after losing her father. And if that isn't enough, Devi unexpectedly gets romantically involved with not just one guy, but two. Talk about growing up!

Fans will also be delighted to know that Darren Barnet and Jaren Lewison will reprise their roles in Season 4 of Never Have I Ever. Barent plays Paxton Hall-Yoshida, the high school jock who initially catches Devi's eye with his charming persona and good looks. Meanwhile, Lewison portrays Ben Gross, Devi's former frenemy turned spicy love interest. Also making a return is Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini Vishwakumar, Devi's strict dermatologist mom; Richa Moorjani as Kamala, Devi's cousin who's come to the U.S. to pursue an academic opportunity in STEM; Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres, Devi's tech-savvy bestie who's trying to come to terms with her sexual identity; and Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong, another one of Devi's best friends who stands out from the crowd with her unique sense of style, but has a lot of emotions kept under wraps. One surprising addition to Season 4 is Love, Victor's very own Michael Cimino as bad boy Ethan, the newest heartthrob at Sherman Oaks.

Who Are the Creators of 'Never Have I Ever'?

Never Have I Ever is the brainchild of Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. Kaling is a familiar face in Hollywood, thanks largely to her role as Kelly Kapoor in NBC's The Office. Meanwhile, Fisher previously worked with Kaling on The Mindy Project and was the co-executive producer and writer for Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

In a 2020 1-on-1 phone interview with Collider, Kaling shared how Never Have I Ever came to be and how personal the show is to her.