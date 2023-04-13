Netflix has released the first trailer and new images and set a release date for Season 4 of Never Have I Ever, its beloved coming-of-age comedy. The series follows a 15-year-old Indian-American Tamil girl, Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), as she navigates high school and deals with her chaotic love life.

The new trailer reveals that Devi and her friends are returning to high school for their final year, so fans better prepare to say goodbye. The short release date announcement video also underlines how Devi is as horny as ever and her love life will keep getting messier. That’s because Love, Victor’s Michael Cimino is enrolling in Sherman Oaks High for the final season, and he’ll immediately catch the protagonist's attention.

The teaser trailer also uses footage from the previous seasons to highlight the ups and down of Devi’s life and all the wacky situations the girl got herself into while trying to find out who she really is. There’s also some new footage taking us to prom, graduation and wild parties at bars. The new images also show Devi and her friends at a college fair, meaning the high schoolers will be extremely concerned about their future in this final season.

When Is Never Have I Ever Coming to Netflix?

Never Have I Ever was created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, and has made a splash at Netflix since the first season. The duo also acts as writers and executive producers, with Fisher taking on the role of showrunner. The final season of Never Have I Ever counts ten half-hour episodes.

Returning for the fourth and final season are Poorna Jagannathan (Nalini Vishwakumar), Richa Moorjani (Kamala), Jaren Lewison (Ben Gross), Darren Barnet (Paxton Hall-Yoshida), Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola Torres), Ramona Young (Eleanor Wong)

Never Have I Ever Season 4 comes to Netflix on June 8. Check out the new trailer, new images, and the season’s synopsis below.

