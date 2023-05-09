Netflix has released the latest trailer for the fourth season of its hit original YA comedy, Never Have I Ever, which will conclude this June. The series, from creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, follows Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a first generation Indian American high schooler who goes back to school following the sudden death of her father (Sendhil Ramamurthy).

When she returns, she sets out to find a boyfriend, with her sights set on Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet). During the first three seasons, Devi has been involved in a number of love triangles and from the looks of things, that's continuing in the final season.

During the show's run so far, Devi has been involved romantically with Paxton, her frenemy Ben (Jaren Lewison), and Des, who was a new addition to the series in the third season (Anirudh Pisharody). The latest trailer also teased a potential new romantic interest with Michael Cimino's Ethan. Each pairing has given viewers a new ship to root for, especially when it comes to Paxton and Ben. However, speaking recently, Fisher has acknowledged that due to viewers' commitments to different men, not everyone is going to find satisfaction with how the show concludes.

"I think there’s gonna be a subset of people who are disappointed because, you know, the love triangle comes to an end and decisions are made. But I hope that we did it in a way that even people who may have lost in some sense, feel like they won. I think we did a good job... But because of that, I do feel like we have created a monster that is really 50/50, and people feel very strongly."

Never Have I Ever is created by executive producers, Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, with Fisher serving as the showrunner. The final season will include 10 episodes, each totaling approximately 30 minutes in length.

What to Expect in Never Have I Ever Season 4

As Season 3 concluded, Devi made the decision to stay at Sherman Oaks High, in order to spend more time with her mother (Poorna Jagannathan). The final moments of the season also parallel Season 1, as it appeared she decided to cash in her "one free boink" coupon from Ben. The final season is set during her final year, which means prom and college are just around the corner as well.

You can check out the brand-new trailer for the fourth season of Never Have I Ever down below.