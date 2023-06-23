Never Have I Ever may focus on Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and her personal drama, but she is far from the only person trying to find herself and fall in love. The show includes plotlines surrounding her family and friends, expanding the cast beyond Devi and her boyfriends. In the four seasons, each character had their own relationship. Everyone from Devi's grandmother, Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty), to Devi's less-than-popular friends Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) and Eleanor (Ramona Young), fall in love. While some fall apart, others make it out of the show stronger than ever. Yet with so many relationships in Never Have I Ever, some are clearly better than others. Many of these pairings are unhealthy, unrealistic, or simply not compatible, but some are perfect for each other.

As people argue about who Devi should have ended up with, they overlook the show's best couple: Trent (Benjamin Norris) and Eleanor. Despite being supporting characters, Trent and Eleanor have built a consistent relationship, staying together longer than most. Never Have I Ever develops their relationship over several seasons, slowly building the relationship into what it became. Though they had ups and downs, they put each other first, never trying to change the other. The show features many less-than-functional pairings, who lie, cheat, or hold each other back, but Eleanor and Trent don't do any of those things. The two may be an unlikely couple, but they prove they are good for each other and maintain a relationship much healthier than most that the show portrays.

'Never Have I Ever' Built Trent and Eleanor's Relationship Slowly

Eleanor and Trent are together longer than Devi and either of her boyfriends, but they begin the show as strangers. As friends of Devi and Paxton (Darren Barnet), respectively, Eleanor and Trent start in different circles. Eleanor is a theater kid who is often bullied, while Trent is one of the popular kids and is always around Paxton, the most popular guy in school. Eleanor had a few other relationships early in the show, while Trent calls Eleanor his first girlfriend. Without Devi and Paxton's relationship, these two never would have gotten to know each other. But as it is, they learned that despite the school's social structure, they are not so different and just may be perfect for each other. The relationship began at the end of Season 2 when they danced together at the Winter Ball. Though, at the time, Trent didn't even have Eleanor's correct name, this moment kicked off one of the longest-standing relationships in the show.

They are still together at the beginning of Season 3, but Eleanor questions their relationship. Fearing she will leave him, Trent attempts to introduce her to his uncle, who needs actors for a commercial, hoping that will keep Eleanor with him. Though this plan is manipulative, he doesn't hide it long. And Eleanor is flattered by his desperate attempt to keep her, leaving their relationship stronger than ever. Later, Eleanor begins to worry about what will happen when Trent graduates, but she is happy to learn that he didn't graduate and will be redoing his senior year. This could have caused drama for them, as Paxton's lack of a college plan did between him and Devi, yet Eleanor supported Trent's path. And she was also there for him when his best friend moved away. Just staying happily together for an entire season is impressive in this show, but Trent and Eleanor don't stop there.

Trent and Eleanor Struggle in 'Never Have I Ever' Season 4

In Season 4, they start their senior year (Trent for the second time), and both are confident in their relationship. Trent proposes to Eleanor, who insists they are too young and have so much to do before they should get married. But Trent is where he wants to be. They break up, with Trent refusing to hold her back if she's not ready to commit fully. They remain broken up for a while, but both miss the other, though Eleanor tries to hide it in a new crush.

When Eleanor graduates early to pursue acting, things don't go her way, and she begins questioning her future. But she keeps her struggles to herself as Devi and Fabiola have their own issues to deal with. Yet she runs into Trent, who recognizes that she's upset and listens to her problems. He encourages her and inadvertently suggests a new career path that inspires Eleanor to become a director. When Eleanor recounts the conversation to her friends, they convince her to talk to Trent, as they can see she still loves him. Eleanor skips prom to tell Trent how she feels, and though still not ready to take the drastic step Trent suggested, the two move forward together.

Trent and Eleanor Is 'Never Have I Ever's Best Relationship

Despite the issues they face, Trent and Eleanor are good together, and fortunately, they get a happy ending. Eleanor didn't try to change Trent when he didn't graduate high school in his first senior year, and Trent didn't get in Eleanor's way when she decided to pursue acting. Initially, this supportive relationship was unlikely, but it quickly grew into the show's best and most compatible pairing. Neither one chases a traditional path in life, and they support each other's choices. Trent gives Eleanor the idea to become a director and can later be seen on her set at the end of the series. They are an unlikely pair but prove over and over again that they are good for each other. Even though they sometimes doubt, they are exactly what the other needs, if not what they pictured for themselves. As many other relationships deal with a constant back and forth, Trent and Eleanor are more consistent, ending only once when Trent attempts to be supportive of Eleanor. Though they hesitate at times, they deal with these hard situations, and their relationship is stronger for it. Trent and Eleanor may be a surprising couple at first glance, but they are the show's best and most developed pairing.