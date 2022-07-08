Last month, the hit coming-of-age Hulu series Love, Victor came to an end after three seasons. The Hollywood Reporter is now reporting that series star Michael Cimino has already lined up their next roles, having signed on for a role in the final season of Never Have I Ever and the upcoming HBO Max romance special B-Loved.

Cimino became a breakout star in 2020 for his critically acclaimed performance in the first season of Love, Victor. Before that series, the actor appeared in other shows like Training Day and the horror movie Annabelle Comes Home. Recently, he had a role in the Netflix comedy Senior Year alongside Rebel Wilson. He will also be lending his voice to the upcoming Disney animated series Hamster & Gretel.

Never Have I Ever is the hit Netflix series from creator Mindy Kaling. The series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as a young, first-generation Indian American girl attempting to make her way in the world and survive high school, inspired by Kaling’s own childhood. Cimino is said to be playing a new kid in school who quickly becomes quite the heartthrob. The third season of the series is set to premiere on Aug. 12, with the final season, with Cimino in the cast, expected in 2023.

B-Loved is being described as a two-part Valentine’s Day special for HBO Max. In the special, Cimino will be playing Cole, a boy who has just moved to town. He quickly discovers that his new house is haunted by Bea, played by Cobra Kai’s Peyton List. Together the unlikely pair will “rediscover the meaning of being alive, but also the importance of letting go.” B-Loved is expected to arrive on HBO Max in time for Valentine’s Day 2023. The special is being directed by Emily Ting from a script written by Cesar Vitale.

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on these projects starring Cimino