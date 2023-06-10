Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Never Have I Ever, Season 4.

We finally say goodbye to the antics of Devi Vishwakumar and her eclectic group of friends in the final season of Never Have I Ever as they depart Sherman Oaks High School and set off on their respective journeys. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who played Devi, tells POPSUGAR that she has grown alongside Devi, as an actor and as a friend — and so have we. Every year of high school has brought a unique set of challenges for Devi and wow, has she come far from being the overly reactive obsessive student she used to be. Actually, she's still reactive and obsessive but more in an arguably healthy way. Not only has this series shone light on South Asian culture, which has been long misrepresented, but has also delved into the intricacies of friendship and mental health. After 40 episodes, the finale focuses on bringing all the relationships formed to a resolution and aims to bring closure to these bonds. We witness how everyone deals with their diverging paths and also get answers to the question that has pervaded every aspect of the show: who does Devi end up with?

What Happened Just Before 'Never Have I Ever's Finale?

Devi's senior year at Sherman Oaks features her being ghosted (through text and in real life) by Ben (Jaren Lewison) after losing her virginity to him, having her sexual awakening with the school's resident bad boy and a whole lot of Princeton drama. In the penultimate episode, Devi's mother (Poorna Jagannathan) finally finds out that she wasn't accepted into any of the Ivy League colleges and Devi deeply regrets not applying to any safety schools. On the bright side, after a night with Ben, she is convinced to write a supplemental essay to Princeton after being wait listed, basing it on how her dad's death and life shaped her character. Devi also doesn't make it to her dream senior prom night, thanks to a broken down limo (driven by the iconic Ken Marino), which leads to the cathartic release of the UN's secrets. Devi finally faces the fact she didn't get accepted into college; Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) divulges that she doesn't want to go to Princeton; and Eleanor (Ramona Young) realizes she wants to reunite with Trent (Benjamin Norris). Meanwhile, Paxton (Darren Barnet) spends time with Lindsay (Genneya Walton) and discovers his passion for being a mentor figure for students.

Relationships Are the Focus of 'Never Have I Ever's Finale

In the beginning of the finale episode, we find out that Devi's academic dreams have come to fruition: she gets accepted into Princeton. In her victorious high, she has the courage to ask out Ben again, but this is abruptly cut short as she learns that he is moving away for the summer to do an internship at a law firm in New York City. The Sherman Oaks' graduation passes quickly with a montage of Devi as valedictorian and John McEnroe's narration, which is fitting because Never Have I Ever was never really about their education but the friendships and relationships formed and lost along the way. With senior year wrapped up fairly quickly, the rest of the episode focuses on the last weekend of summer, aligning with Devi packing for Princeton and Devi's grandmother's (Ranjita Chakravarty) wedding. Being too emotional to pack despite her mom's orders, Devi finds a Model UN placard that reminds her of Ben, which leads her to text him that she wishes he was around for her grandma's wedding when he's at a club in New York with his law firm colleagues.

Her grandma's wedding reception ends up being the perfect farewell party for Devi and her friends as all of them, including Paxton, are invited. This leads to heartfelt interactions between all of Devi's loved ones, tying these relationships to a satisfying end. One particularly significant conversation is between Paxton and Devi, where Devi sweetly says that although he was good as a boyfriend, he is better as a friend, indicating that Paxton is not the endgame. At one point, Devi, Fabiola and Eleanor sneak away to pop some champagne and bid farewell to each other. Devi finally starts packing for Princeton again and her dad (Sendhil Ramamurthy) makes a comeback in the form of a vision, allowing Devi to verbalize her fears about moving. This is abruptly interrupted by her mum, who had just received advice from her grandmother, leading to one last mother-daughter moment. They say their bittersweet farewells and eventually manage to finish the packing together, returning to the ceremony arm-in-arm. Devi and Kamala (Richa Moorjani) then perform an amazing Bollywood dance as a last tribute to the South Asian community.

Who Does Devi End Up With?

So now that we definitively know that Paxton isn't the endgame, that only leaves one end of the classic love triangle. In the middle of the show's first game of Never Have I Ever, Ben makes his grand entrance, proclaiming his love (not like) for Devi, and she happily reciprocates. He then sweeps Devi away to his house on the back of a scooter while Kamala covers for them. The season quite literally ends with a bang, with the two deciding to officially be together and give a go at a long-distance relationship. Soon after, Devi is fully packed and prepared to go to Princeton but makes a quick pit-stop to the Gods first. Coming full circle from the very first episode of Never Have I Ever, Devi explicitly mentions that she will not be asking for smaller pores or a boyfriend that can do one-armed pushups and instead simply expresses her gratitude. This scene truly highlights Devi's growth throughout the show, from always wishing for perfection to being grateful with what she has and following through her journey of self-love.

In the final montage of the show we witness our quirky group of characters move on with their lives. Devi's mom is seen drinking wine with her new partner; Fabiola is thriving in a robotics class with her best friend Gears; Eleanor is simultaneously directing and acting in a movie with Trent on explosive effects; Paxton returns to Arizona State to study teaching; Kamala and Manish (Utkarsh Ambudkar) enjoy ice cream; and Devi and Ben are cuddled up in bed ready to watch a movie. After four years of following the colorful characters from Sherman Oaks, the finale marked the end of an era and gave us the closure we needed.