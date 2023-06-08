For the past three years, Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) has delighted audiences with her relatable teenage woes and wild antics. Whilst Devi's unapologetic euphoric personality has undoubtedly been a cornerstone of the show, at its heart Never Have I Ever has always been just as much about the true struggles of coming of age both as an Indian teenager born and raised in America and also just as a young person on her own journey to self-love. There has also always been an unspoken depth to the show with Devi navigating her grief following her father's tragic death, tumultuous family relationships, and the concept of her own identity and the type of person she wants to be. Naturally, finding self-acceptance within her culture while also exploring her identity as an individual at times leaves Devi in some very sticky situations. Now gearing up for its fourth and final season, show star Ramakrishnan has penned a heartfelt goodbye to her on-screen counterpart.

In a touching Instagram post, the actress shared a series of pictures depicting core moments from her Never Have I Ever era. Amongst those featured in the series of snaps are creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher and her family at the Season 4 premiere. After thanking both the show creators and her nearest and dearest for believing in her, Ramakrishnan went on to hail Devi's "rollercoaster" character journey. "In the show, Devi has ultimately gone on a rollercoaster ride of self-love that I think ends in a sincere place of gratitude," she wrote.

"I can proudly say that over the past four years, I have also done the same. So thank you to my family by blood and by choice. Shoutout to the crew members who truly raised me to be the actor that I am now and hope to continue to be at my core throughout my career. Of course all the hugs and kisses to the amazing writers who wrote this utterly beautiful story that helped me learn so much about myself as a young woman.m #WGASTRONG . Sincerely, thank you."

The actress also took a moment to thank her loyal fanbase for embracing the madness of the show with memes and the like. "Thanks for watching Devi grow up, and for watching me grow up," she added. "This may be the end of Devi, but it isn’t the end of any of our stories. We are only just beginning. It’s time to kick back and enjoy the show because it’s going to be a wild ride. I love you all so much."

Season Four Welcomes Even More Chaos for Devi

The promise of a "wild ride" ahead is sure to be true if the show's track record is anything to go by. For the past three seasons, audiences have witnessed Devi go back and forth between two boys in a constant grappling of mind and body as well as meet her self-declared deadline of experiencing her first time before senior year. This was a goal Devi proved to be successful in at the end of season three when she turned to her archnemesis/enemies-to-lover lover Ben (Jaren Lewison) to cash in her "free boink", which is set to leave some room for a messy morning after in season four. The show is also expected to explore her chaotic navigation of senior year all whilst keeping her eye on Princeton and coming to terms with the end of an era. It wouldn't be Devi if there wasn't a sprinkle of rocky romance too with both Ben and Paxton (Darren Barnet) on her mind and Hot Pocket newbie Ethan (Michael Cimino) very much in her eyeline.

The show's eagerly anticipated finale is positioning itself to be quite the crowd-pleaser with the same full-force energy audiences have witnessed before. However, there is still the looming question of who Devi will end up with (Team Paxton vs Team Ben) and ultimately whether or not her decisions will lead her down the path we think they will. After witnessing Devi flourish dramatically after coming to terms with the death of her father, it only feels right that she ends up happy - whoever that may be with. If Collider's own review is anything to go by, the show will at the very least offer a "wholesome" conclusion to one hell of an adventure.

The fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever is on Netflix now. You can see Ramakrishnan's tribute post below.