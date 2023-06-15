[Editor's note: The following contains major spoilers for Season 4 of Never Have I Ever.]

Team Ben, get your tissues ready because it's about to get very emotional. As dedicated viewers of Never Have I Ever can attest to, Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and her intellectual sparring partner Ben (Jaren Lewison) have spent the last three seasons of the coming-of-age drama indulging in an epic enemies-to-lovers style will-they-won't-they romance. Thankfully, investing in all that tension was worthwhile for audiences who finally got the conclusion they'd been vying for - at least for Team Ben supporters. In the emotional season four finale, the pair finally confess their feeling for one another, dropping the L-bomb ahead of their respective moves to college. Such great on-screen chemistry can only be proof of a true off-screen friendship, which is exactly what stars Ramakrishnan and Lewison have now. As the curtain falls on Never Have I Ever, the pair poured their hearts out to one another in a new video released by Netflix.

In the video, the pair take turns reading out heartfelt goodbye letters that they've penned for each other. Lewison takes the lead with a sentimental letter full of special references to the special on-screen and off-screen dynamic, including Ben's pet name of "David" for Devi. “David, I’m not sure how the begin this letter because it’s not a goodbye," he read. "This is just the next chapter in what’s shaping up to be one of the best adventure novels of all time. Let’s take it back to day one. After we crushed the first table read, even though we both wanted to shit our pants, I knew that you be a friend for life. I’m in constant awe of your ability to light up a room, command and lead, and stand against an army of adversity with nothing but a smile on your face. So it’s truly astounding that we were able to make something so messy yet beautiful, gentle yet chaotic and so full of meaning and love.” Looking at an emotional Ramakrishnan, Lewison went on to thank his co-star for “believing in me when I didn’t believe in myself,” adding: “P.S. Ben Gross, Season 1, Episode 5, 19 minutes, 10 seconds.” As dedicated viewers will know, the time code Lewison references is the moment when Devi and Ben are sat on the floor opposite each other after Model UN and in a moment of true connection, Ben says: "Turns out we’re a pretty good team for two people who hate each other.”

Ramakrishnan's offering for Lewison is no less touching with the actress also thanking her co-star for "believing in me when I don't believe in myself" in a true testament to their connection. "There are people you meet in your life that you are simply just meant to meet," she continued. "If it weren't for Never Have I Ever, I think that someway, somehow, we would've found each other but it is pretty damn impressive that this is the way we met in this lifetime." The actress closes with a special nod to their friendship quoting Lewison's everyday text to her, "see you tomorrow." The pair quickly erupt into something of an emotional puddle as they hug looking a little teary-eyed. Paxton actor (Darren Barnet) and Trent actor (Benjamin Norris) also shared their own brotherly exchange, hailing their special friendship as one for many years to come.

Devi actress Ramakrishnan and Ben actor Lewison's special relationship is one that carries beautifully on-screen with the pair indulging a true battle of intelligence over the seasons. However, it's not their competitiveness that fans the fire in the end, it's their ability to truly understand one another's inherent natures, appetite for success, impossible internalized standards and an unspoken commitment to just show up for one another time after time. That's likely why Lewison felt it just "makes sense" the duo end up together in a moving conclusion that will undoubtedly satisfy all Team Ben viewers.

You can stream Never Have I Ever on Netflix now