The newest horror on the cinema scene, Never Let Go has only been in theaters for four days and is already about to hit its first milestone. After an opening weekend that saw each day earn over $1 million, the movie is now set to hit the $5 million mark worldwide, with almost the entirety of that total achieved domestically. With an opening in only 2,667 theaters domestically, the Halle Berry-led horror has done well to fight stiff competition to entice theatergoers to part with their money, thanks in no small part to a stellar lead performance from the Academy Award winner.

It's been reported that Never Let Go had a total budget of just $20 million, with it looking as if the movie may reach that marker within its time in theaters. Alas, simply reaching that mark isn't enough to make a film successful, but still stands as a neat threshold to aim for. In the most recent daily box office rankings, Never Let Go finished fourth behind horror rival Speak No Evil, the brand-new Transformers One, and the all-conquering Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. A feather in the film's cap will certainly be beating Deadpool & Wolverine in said daily ranking, with the Marvel threequel one of the year's biggest successes.

'Never Let Go' Exceeded Some People's Expectations

At a time when horror movies seem to be on a resurgence, it can become difficult to keep up with the competition. Never Let Go, considering its young cast and reliance on one setting, already sets itself a tough task to mine success, but, alas, many critics thus far seem to be pleased with the final product. One such critic full of praise for the film was Collider's Jeff Ewing, who said in his review:

"Never Let Go may be another in a long line of horror entries set in isolated cabins in danger-infested woods, but a few aspects give it a unique feel. The family dynamics both complement the horror and shift and change in interesting ways throughout, keeping the limited setting from feeling stale. The tension is regularly palpable, the evil grotesque, highly personal, and ever-changing, and some surprising scares rank among the year's best. The finale could use a little honing (greater context, a little more clarity, some tighter thematic context and background information), but it's still full of enough twists, tension, and surprises to have a solid time at the theater that audiences will be thinking about afterward."

Never Let Go is about to hit the $5 million mark at the global box office. You can catch the movie in theaters right now.

Never Let Go A family that has been haunted by an evil spirit for years. Their safety and their surroundings come into question when one of the children questions if the evil is real. Release Date September 27, 2024 Director Alexandre Aja Cast Halle Berry , Percy Daggs IV , Anthony B. Jenkins Main Genre Horror Writers Kevin Coughlin , Ryan Grassby Studio(s) 21 Laps Entertainment Distributor(s) Lionsgate Films Expand

