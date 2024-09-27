It's fair to say it's been a rough year for Lionsgate at the box office, and two of its most recent pictures are competing against each other at the bottom of the charts. Never Let Go is now inching towards a measly $6 million worldwide, but it just recently managed to pass The Killer's Game, which seemingly will finish its theatrical run just shy of $5.8 million. The Killer's Game was produced for reported cost of $30 million, and Never Let Go reportedly cost $20 million to produce, and although this isn't a lot in an era where many modern blockbusters cost well into the nine figures, failing to earn a profit on such low-budget films is a complete disaster. If Never Let Go can scrape together another half million or so, it will pass The Book of Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield).

Both Never Let Go and The Killer's Game have a respectable amount of star power, but 2024 has proven that big names don't always amount to any sort of draw at the box office. Halle Berry toplines Never Let Go, and it is her first feature horror film of her career, and although she's spoken passionately about hoping to have the chance to revisit this character again, the box office performance will likely ensure that doesn't happen. The Killer's Game also stars Dave Bautista and Sofia Boutella, and even features a supporting role from Terry Crews. Neither film has put together particularly strong reviews, with Never Let Go boasting the highest critics score among the two on Rotten Tomatoes at 63%, but general audiences favored the film even less, with a 55% score.

Which Movies Has ‘Never Let Go’ Already Passed Worldwide?

With a worldwide total of less than $6 million, Never Let Go currently sits outside the top 150 movies at the box office in 2024. Never Let Go just barely beats the Glen Powell-led Hit Man, which debuted only in select theaters for a short window before premiering worldwide on Netflix shortly after. It's also barely ahead of Dune: Part One's re-release, which fell just short of $4 million before Dune: Part Two became a massive, $700 million+ hit. Never Let Go has roughly $2 million more to earn worldwide to pass Land of Bad, the Liam Hemsworth and Russell Crowe-led action flick which found extraordinary success on Netflix after its theatrical release.

Never Let Go is now playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

Never Let Go A family that has been haunted by an evil spirit for years. Their safety and their surroundings come into question when one of the children questions if the evil is real. Release Date September 27, 2024 Director Alexandre Aja Cast Halle Berry , Percy Daggs IV , Anthony B. Jenkins Writers Kevin Coughlin , Ryan Grassby Distributor(s) Lionsgate Films

FIND TICKETS