The Big Picture Lionsgate releases the first poster for Never Let Go, a horror-thriller directed by Alexandre Aja and starring Halle Berry.

Berry plays a mother fighting for survival against an unseen evil as she tries to protect her children.

The film is set for release on September 27.

Lionsgate has just released the first poster for Never Let Go, the new horror and psychological thriller from the acclaimed director Alexandre Aja and starring Oscar winner Halle Berry. The newly released poster encapsulates the film's intense atmosphere, with its dark and ominous tones setting the stage for the psychological and supernatural threats the family faces.

Never Let Go plunges audiences into a world overtaken by an unseen evil. The story centers around a mother (Berry) and her twin sons, who find their only safety within the confines of their home. The family is physically tethered together to maintain their bond and ensure their survival. However, when one of the boys starts to doubt the existence of the evil, their fragile connection is threatened, leading to a harrowing fight for survival. Berry must battle to hold on to the relationship with her sons as the evil threatens to take over.

At the time of Berry's casting, Lionsgate's Production President Erin Westerman released a statement enthusing about Berry's arrival on the film and Aja's role as director.

“We’re so thrilled to be working again with Halle and Alex. Halle is a force on screen – she’s the perfect person to convey the psychological terror of this mother trying to protect her family. And who better than Alex to ratchet up the tension. Powerhouse producers 21 Laps are going to deliver an elevated thriller that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.”

Who Else is Involved in 'Never Let Go'?

Berry leads a talented cast including Percy Daggs IV (known to some as Wallace from Veronica Mars), and Anthony B. Jenkins, while the film is produced by Aja, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Dan Levine. The screenplay is written by KC Coughlin and Ryan Grassby. Levy, Cohen, and Levine produce for 21 Laps, the company behind other high-profile films and series such as Denis Villeneuve's Arrival and Netflix's Stranger Things. With its high-caliber cast and creative team, Never Let Go is shaping up to be a must-watch for fans of psychological thrillers and horror. The film’s unique premise and the intense emotional stakes promise a gripping experience that explores the depths of familial bonds and the terror of the unknown.

