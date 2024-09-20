Academy Award-winner Halle Berry stars in Never Let Go, the new post-apocalyptic horror thriller by genre filmmaker Alexandre Aja. Halle Berry's return to the horror genre has been a long time coming, with the Oscar-winning actor's last starring role in a horror movie being the 2003 film Gothika, co-starring fellow Oscar-winner Robert Downey Jr., another actor who is not typically associated with the genre. With Berry leading her first horror film in over 20 years, it's understandable that fans would want to know how they can watch the Berry-Aja horror flick when it releases.

Never Let Go feels largely in line with Alexandre Aja's signature brand of horror thrillers. Whether it be 2019's creature feature Crawl or the gruesome psychological thriller that is 2003's High Tension, Aja is a master of presenting interesting characters that are thrown into the most trying and difficult circumstances imaginable, and that trend seems to be continuing with Never Let Go. Aja is also known for making films that take place in rather remote or isolated locations, which he tackled in his most recent release Oxygen on Netflix, as well as with movies like the aforementioned Crawl, proving that Aja is more than up to the task of bringing this thrilling story to life.

Never Let Go A family that has been haunted by an evil spirit for years. Their safety and their surroundings come into question when one of the children questions if the evil is real. Release Date September 27, 2024 Director Alexandre Aja Cast Halle Berry , Percy Daggs IV , Anthony B. Jenkins Main Genre Horror Writers Kevin Coughlin , Ryan Grassby Studio(s) 21 Laps Entertainment Distributor(s) Lionsgate Films Expand

Is 'Never Let Go' Streaming?

The short answer is no. Never Let Go will not be streaming upon its initial release, and it will likely be a matter of weeks to months before its streaming debut. The film is being distributed by Lionsgate, who've had quite a packed two months. Two of their most recent releases, the video game adaptation Borderlands and the comic book adaptation The Crow, made their way to VOD only 2 to 3 weeks after their theatrical debuts. With this knowledge, it can be assumed that Never Let Go will make its way to streaming as soon as early October.

Lionsgate's movies often end up streaming on Starz 5 to 6 months after their initial theatrical release. So that means we will likely see Never Let Go on the service in either mid-to-late February 2025 or early March 2025.

Is 'Never Let Go' in Theaters?

Never Let Go releases exclusively in theaters on September 20, 2024. The horror genre has been rather crowded at the box office (and with Halloween around the corner, that's not likely to change), so Never Let Go will have some competition in the horror space, with the James McAvoy-starring remake, Speak No Evil coming for a piece of the pie after being the top horror movie last weekend. The other primary horror releases in the race are the sci-fi sequel Alien: Romulus and the horror-adjacent Tim Burton sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

While Never Let Go is expected to claim the spot of top horror flick of the weekend, the film's biggest competitor for number one comes in the form of Paramount's animated prequel, Transformers One. On the surface, it wouldn't seem like that family-targeted animated film would take a chunk of the Halle Berry horror movie's business, but there are some notable factors giving Transformers One the competitive edge. The four-quadrant appeal, Transformers brand recognition, and strong reviews from critics and audiences alike create the perfect storm for the Transformers prequel to rule the box office over its competition.

Watch the Trailer for 'Never Let Go'

The official trailer for Never Let Go (which can be viewed above) introduces the audience to Halle Berry as a mother to two sons, and the trailer takes us through their daily trials in the supposedly post-apocalyptic world they live in. The family of three lives in an isolated cabin in the woods where they each must have a rope attached to their waist when they leave the house as a means to never let go of their safe space. Berry warns her sons of the dangerous creatures that lurk just beyond their home, and the trailer teases a possible conflict between the two sons and their mother as they begin to question her warnings. Never Let Go's trailer sets up an enticing mystery full of twists and turns.

The official synopsis for Never Let Go reads:

"From visionary director Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes, Crawl) and producers of Stranger Things and Arrival comes NEVER LET GO. In this new psychological thriller, as an evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, the only protection for a mother, played by Academy Award® Winner Halle Berry (Actress in a Leading Role, 2001 – Monster’s Ball), and her twin sons is their house and their family’s protective bond. Needing to stay connected at all times – even tethering themselves with ropes – they cling to one another, urging each other to never let go. But when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the ties that bind them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival."

Other Post-Apocalyptic Horror Movies to Watch

'28 Weeks Later' (2007)

Danny Boyle's 28 Days Later is an iconic post-apocalyptic zombie film in its own right, but its underrated sequel, 28 Weeks Later, expands on the first film's world and makes for a terrific addition to the zombie subgenre. The sequel takes place six months after its predecessor and sees the US Army helping to repair London after the rage virus has all but wiped out the population of Great Britain. Featuring a new cast led by Jeremy Renner and Rose Byrne, the sequel doubles down on the intense action set pieces and spectacle while never losing sight of the human drama at its center. Bring on 28 Years Later.

'It Comes at Night' (2017)

It Comes at Night may not be the conventional creature feature that its trailer promised, but regardless, this is a tense horror thriller that examines human behavior in a post-apocalyptic setting in a hauntingly realistic manner. The film stars Joel Edgerton as a father and husband whose family lives in their desolate home, protecting themselves from the outside threats that plague them at nighttime. All is well until another family arrives, and tensions begin to rise. Director Trey Edwards Shults specializes in domestic drama, and his unique examination of family dynamics in the apocalypse leads to some incredibly tense situations, and a finale you won't forget any time soon.

'A Quiet Place' (2018)

While it has since become a staple franchise in the horror genre, John Krasinski's original A Quiet Place film was a breath of fresh air for the genre upon its release in 2018, garnering rave reviews and raking in $340 million worldwide. Krasinski's film follows a family who live in a world dominated by creatures who hunt only by sound. But seeing that humans aren't innately quiet beings, A Quiet Place exceptionally plays with the idea of a loud world forced into silence and the horrifying scenarios that come from this unprecedented threat. Featuring terrific work from Academy Award-nominee Emily Blunt and John Krasinski himself, A Quiet Place still holds up as a thrilling and remarkably intense thriller that succeeds at keeping the viewer on edge for its entire runtime.