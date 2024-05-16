The Big Picture Halle Berry takes on a spooky project in post-apocalyptic horror film Never Let Go.

Directed by Alexandra Aja, the movie follows a family haunted by an evil spirit in the woods.

Berry's return to the silver screen includes a role as a disgraced MMA fighter in Bruised, now on Netflix.

After recently carrying over her talents into the spy and action genres, one former Marvel and DC actor is now partaking in a much spookier project. The first trailer for Never Let Go has been officially released and showcases Oscar-winning star Halle Berry leading two children through the dangers and terrors of a post-apocalyptic world. The film is helmed by horror-thriller director Alexandra Aja, who previously worked on Oxygen, Crawl, Horns, and Piranha 3D. Kevin Coughlin, best known for his work with The King Tide, Mean Dreams, and V-Wars wrote the script for Never Let Go along with Ryan Grassby.

The film follows a family that has been living in the woods, haunted by an evil spirit for years. The only thing keeping their safety intact is their belief in the threat, but everything quickly comes crashing down when one of the children begins to doubt if the spirit is real. The Never Let Go trailer shows off intense and terrifying highs, along with the first look at what appears to be another strong performance from Berry. Never Let Go arrives in theaters on September 27, and the trailer shows off enough spooky spirits and jump scares to satisfy passionate horror fans.

What Has Halle Berry Been in Recently?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

It's been more than 20 years since Berry won an Oscar for her performance as Leticia Musgrove in Monster's Ball, but she hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. Berry recently joined one of the most acclaimed action franchises of the 21st century alongside Keanu Reeves in John Wick 3 and also played a small role in Matthew Vaughn's espionage thriller, Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Berry will always be synonymous with playing the iconic Marvel and DC characters, Storm and Catwoman, but all signs point to those days being behind her and new actors coming in to take over the roles. Never Let Go will be her first outing in the horror genre, and director Aja is a fantastic first partner to show her the ropes. Berry was absent from movie theaters in 2023, most recently appearing in the 2022 sci-fi disaster film Moonfall, and she will make her return to the silver screen later this year.

Never Let Go arrives exclusively in theaters on September 27. Check out the trailer above and watch Berry as a disgraced MMA fighter in Bruised, streaming on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix