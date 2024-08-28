Lionsgate is bringing Halle Berry back to the horror genre this fall with its haunting supernatural film Never Let Go. Originally announced under the title Mother Land, it marks a rare dive into spookier territory by the Oscar winner, whose previous experience around the genre includes Gothika and Dark Tide. This time, she plays the mother of fraternal twin sons and endures the torment of an evil spirit alongside them for years. A new trailer shared today shows what happens to the family as their connection with each other frays and opens them up to the malicious entity. It's made to ensure even audiences begin to doubt whether Berry can be entirely trusted to save the boys from what lurks outside.

In Never Let Go, Berry's character and her family have fended off the spirit for years thanks to their family's protective bond. They live a gritty, off-the-grid lifestyle in a post-apocalyptic world, with a more literal physical connection in the form of a rope to ensure they never let go of each other or their home. Berry strictly forces the kids to adhere to the rules and repeat an all-important mantra, as one touch is all it can take to lose them forever. However, they're put to the test when one of her sons finally starts to doubt whether the evil is real and the link to him becomes severed. As we saw in the last trailer though, the woods appear to be the home of some unspeakable horrors ready to feed on any doubts the boys may have. Whether the world beyond their home is still out there remains to be seen as they fight for survival.

Prolific genre director Alexandre Aja is helming the new thriller, bringing a strong resume to the table that includes 2006's The Hills Have Eyes, Piranha 3D, and High Tension, among other titles. The script, meanwhile, comes from Kevin Coughlin and Ryan Grassby while Stranger Things producers Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Dan Levine are also aboard through their 21 Laps Entertainment banner. Rounding out Aja's latest is a solid cast opposite Berry, including The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray's Percy Daggs IV and Florida Man's Anthony B. Jenkins as her two sons.

Halle Berry Channeled Her Motherly Instinct for 'Never Let Go'

During Lionsgate's CinemaCon presentation in April per The Hollywood Reporter, Berry described how themes of motherhood play a big role in the haunting setting of Never Let Go. "These boys have never left the house that they were born in for 10 years,” she said about the twins. "Right away, it was a creepy environment. I was challenged to bring reality to what that would be like. What does mothering look like in a house in the woods with no one around?" Berry's character resorts to survival tactics like hunting frogs or skinning squirrels - a skill she really learned to do in preparation for the role - to help her two kids get by in their dire situation, which is the exact instinct that drew the Monster's Ball star to return to the horror genre for this film specifically.

"It's everything. The world [of the film], yes, is very foreign to me, and it was foreign to these two young performers who played my sons… but what draws me is being a mother. Since I became a mother 16 years ago, playing these kinds of roles has wildly excited me. Cause I know what it's like to be a mother… I would protect my children with my life… What would you do to protect your children? I think this role really allowed me to take that to the limit.”

Never Let Go hits theaters on September 20 after making its debut at Fantastic Fest on September 19. Check out the new trailer above.