Fans of the book and film adaptation Never Let Me Go should get excited because FX is bringing the Kazuo Ishiguro novel back to us. FX is developing a series based on the 2010 film and honestly, it sounds like we're about to be emotionally destroyed once again. The film was directed by Mark Romanek and had a screenplay from Men writer/director Alex Garland. Original producers Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich are serving as executive producers on the series.

Melissa Iqbal is set as a writer on the series and is known for her work on The Nevers. How the show is going to be adapted or whether or not it will connect back to the film adaptation is unknown. Never Let Me Go is an emotional tale that can be difficult to take in, and it's a solid choice for anyone in the mood for a good cry — at least, it is for me.

The original cast included Carey Mulligan, Keira Knightley, and Andrew Garfield and the film took us into the world of science fiction and what would happen when a group of children from Hailsham, a boarding school in England, began to be thrown into their life as clones and going through the surgeries they were required to for their human counterpart.

Image via 20th Century Studios

The thing about Never Let Me Go is that it is a story about existence and questioning how that applies to beings created in order to keep human beings alive. These clones have thoughts and feelings, they have lives, but they're forced to give all that up for the human beings who "made" them. Tommy (Garfield) and Ruth (Knightley) have a relationship, while Kathy (Mulligan) struggles with her own feelings for Tommy as she works to help guide the clones through their surgeries.

It's a beautiful look at love and also our own human desire to keep living forever no matter the cost and where that desire could lead us. Never Let Me Go is always timely, especially with modern scientific advances and it's something that could work extremely well as a series just as well as the film did, having received high praise at the time of release. We can't wait to see how the two projects are different from each other.

Hopefully, the series will lead more to check out Ishiguro's book and the 2010 movie. Having Iqbal as a writer on the series should certainly get audiences excited for what's to come. Never Let Me Go does not yet have a cast or a release date, stay tuned at Collider for updates.

