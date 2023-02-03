Less than a year from being picked up as a series by FX, Never Let Me Go is no longer moving forward. The series adaptation started development at FX in May 2022 and was meant to air exclusively on Hulu. The television series had reportedly not begun production before it was scrapped.

The Never Let Me Go television series is based on Kazuo Ishiguro's novel and the 2010 film directed by Mark Romanek and Alex Garland. Original producers Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich served as executive producers on the now canceled series. Origin and The Nevers TV writer Melissa Iqbal served as writer and showrunner on the series as well.

Not many details were released about the series development. Though the cast of the series was set to star Viola Prettejohn and include Tracey Ullman, Kelly Macdonald, Aiysh Hart, Spike Fearn, Shaniqua Okwok, Kwami Odoom, Edward Holcroft, Gary Beadle, Keira Chanse, and Susan Brown. The series was to be produced by DNA Productions alongside Searchlight Television and FX Productions.

The television series storyline follows Thora, a rebellious teenage clone escapes boarding school and lives undercover in the outside world. She unwittingly sets in motion a series of events that will spark a revolution. It's a story that raises the philosophical question as to what is defined as a human being, and how far are humans willing to go to survive.

Never Let Me Go can be described as an emotional Sci-Fi thriller. The storyline is set in a dystopian version of the 1990s England. Civilization thrives as the lives of citizens are prolonged due to a state-sanctioned program of human cloning, offering infinite donations of human organs. The clones are forced to make such donations despite having thoughts and emotions of their own.

The 2010 film starring Carey Mulligan, Andrew Garfield and Keira Knightley earned several award nominations. Mulligan won Best Independent Film Award for Best Actress for her role in Never Let Me Go. The sci-fi drama earned $9.9 million at the box office.

Never Let Me Go series is just another project added to a long list of scrapped and canceled shows thus far in 2023.Though the series is now scrapped fans can still watch the film Never Let Me Go available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu as well as on Blu-ray and DVD. You can watch the trailer for the film below: