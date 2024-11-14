One iconic woman is celebrating another in Lucy Lawless’s feature-length directorial debut, Never Look Away. The iconic actress who taught a generation of young women to embrace their inner strength thanks to her performance as the titular character in Xena: Warrior Princess is lifting up the story of Margaret Moth, a CNN camerawoman who put her everything on the line to get the shot. In Collider's exclusive sneak peek, viewers get one step closer to the story, as they hear from CNN Chief International anchor, Christiane Amanpour, who says that she was just as intimidated by Moth as the rest of her co-workers.

Pulling back the curtain on what life was like with the powerhouse camera operator, Amanpour says that Moth often slept “with her boots and her black combat trousers on,” ready to snap to attention at a moment’s notice. Referring to Moth as “very serious,” former BBC camerawoman, Susan Stein celebrates her work as someone who was willing to go the extra mile to properly portray whatever situation she was thrown into. Always game to miss a few meals and a solid night’s sleep in pursuit of a breaking story, Moth is remembered by numerous peers, each of whose lives she touched.

Like the film’s helmer, Moth was a New Zealand native, who broke down barriers left and right when she entered the male-dominated industry as a camera operator. Lawless’ production will capture Moth’s glory days as she dropped into warzones by parachute or drove into them by way of an armored vehicle. Embraced by the folks she was filming, Moth was well-liked by the soldiers whose stories she told. Eventually, her daring adventures would catch up with her when she suffered from a sniper shot to the face — surviving the life-threatening injury and getting right back to the life that she so loved. Unable to turn her back on the atrocities of the world, Moth returns to the front lines, picking up her camera and filming every second.

When Will ‘Never Look Away’ Arrive in Theaters?

Backed by Greenwich Entertainment, Never Look Away is set to celebrate its arrival in cinemas on November 22. Sitting on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive 96% critics’ rating, the film has already been making waves since its premiere earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival. Since then, it’s racked up trophy after trophy at similar events, including the Calgary Underground Film Festival’s Jury Award. It was named the runner-up for the Audience Choice award for documentaries at this year’s Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival.

In a statement celebrating the impending release of her directorial debut, Lawless said,

“I was compelled to make this film and to tell the story of a wild-hearted iconoclast who proves that even bad girls can walk on the side of the angels.”

