‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always’: Win a Free Streaming Code for the Excellent Drama

I feel bad for Eliza Hittman‘s terrific new movie Never Rarely Sometimes Always. I caught the film at Sundance and was floored by it, and I was hopeful that people would give it a shot given the challenging subject matter, but its theatrical release came just as the coronavirus forced theaters to shut down.

For those who are unfamiliar with the movie, it follows two teenage girls from Pennsylvania who are forced to go to New York City to get an abortion without parental consent. It’s not an easy movie by any stretch of the imagination, but it’s a necessary one that paints in vivid detail the difficulty of getting an abortion in America. Rather than simply making a movie that preaches to the choir in the abortion debate, Hittman and her talented lead actresses Sidney Flanigan and Talia Ryder let you live the emotional truth that these teenagers are going through. It’s harrowing, powerful, and necessary.

I’m pleased to announce we’re giving away 20 streaming codes to rent Never Rarely Sometimes Always for free. Please email collider.giveaway@gmail.com with Never Rarely Giveaway in the subject line. The contest ends Thursday, April 9th. We will select 20 random winners and will email them the streaming code.

And if you like the film, please spread the word! This is a scrappy independent that could really use word-of-mouth, especially now that it’s on VOD rather than getting a theatrical release due to the pandemic. Indie films like Never Rarely Sometimes Always deserve our support, and I hope you’re as moved by this film as I was.

Here’s the official synopsis for Never Rarely Sometimes Always: