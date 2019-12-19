‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always’ Trailer Follows Two Teenage Girls Trying to Get an Abortion

0

Focus Features has released the trailer for Eliza Hittman’s drama Never Rarely Sometimes Always. The film follows two teenage girls in rural Pennsylvania, Autumn (Sidney Flanigan) and her cousin Skylar (Talia Ryder), as they head to New York City to get an abortion for an unwanted pregnancy.

The film, which premieres next month at the Sundance Film Festival, will be controversial because of its subject matter, but judging by the trailer, I like how Hittman is getting into the degrees of how difficult it is to get an abortion in this country. If you’re a wealthy liberal living in a major metropolitan area, you probably have access to getting an abortion, but Never Rarely Sometimes Always looks to examine what happens for those who live in rural communities. The anti-abortion crowd reasons that if you ban all abortions, then people won’t try to get them and women will have to live with the sin of having sex before marriage (never mind that there are reasons to get an abortion even if you want to have a pregnancy, the cruelty is the point). Again, this film could serve as a flashpoint, but with Roe v. Wade likely on its way out with a fixed conservative majority on the Supreme Court, it’s a discussion we need to have.

Watch the Never Rarely Sometimes Always trailer below. The film opens in select theaters on March 13, 2020 and also stars Théodore Pellerin, Ryan Eggold, and Sharon Van Etten.

Here’s the official synopsis for Never Rarely Sometimes Always: