When you think of streaming services delivering the best bingeable true-crime stories around, Paramount+ may not be the first platform that comes to mind, but they should be. If you haven’t caught the first season of their riveting docuseries, Never Seen Again, you are severely missing out and have until July 26, 2022, to get caught up before the show’s sophomore season drops.

Like the name suggests, the series centers on cases surrounding missing people who one day just disappeared without a trace. It’s only been two months since the first season hit the platform, but it quickly gained popularity as viewers everywhere found themselves enthralled with the stories behind the missing persons.

Never Seen Again delves into these cases with the help of the victim’s families. Hoping to find some answers, they’re happy to share the difficult stories if it means they have more of a chance of getting their loved ones home safely. Season 2 will see new friends and family members step forward to put their stories on display. This time around, we’ll hear about a Texas based high school senior named Caleb Diehl who failed to report to school one day; the story behind the disappearance of Ashley Loring Heavy Runner, a member of the Blackfeet Indian Reservation who was headed for college when she vanished; Heather Teague, a nurse in training who was kidnapped while spending a day basking in the sun by a lake; the head-scratching tale behind Susan Osborne and her stepson Evan Chartrand’s disappearances that may have a more sinister twist than what was initially thought; and so many more.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: 'Never Seen Again' Trailer: True Crime Series Asks Viewers to Join the Search

Not only does the production aim to give devastated families and friends a platform to share their stories, but Never Seen Again has also set up a way for those watching at home to get involved and join in the search. During each episode, a QR code pops up, inviting those who may have tips to scan in and report them. They also advertise for Crime Stoppers, a national organization that collects anonymous tips from its sources in hopes of finding answers to these cases and others like them. And, there’s even a Never Seen Again Facebook page that allows the audience to come together, post tips, and share ideas about what may have happened to the missing persons.

If you’re a true crime buff or internet sleuth, you’re definitely going to want to tune in for the second season of Never Seen Again when it hits Paramount+ on July 26, 2022. You can see a trailer for the new season below.