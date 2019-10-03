New ‘1917’ Trailer Shows that Roger Deakins Is Probably Going to Win Another Oscar

0

Universal has released a new 1917 trailer. George MacKay (Captain Fantastic) and Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones) are set to star as two young British soldiers, and the film will follow them over the course of a single day at the height of WWI as they attempt to deliver a message that could save 1,600 soldiers. The film also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong, Richard Madden, Colin Firth, Andrew Scott (Sherlock), Daniel Mays (Rogue One), Adrian Scarborough (Christopher Robin), Jamie Parker (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Nabhaan Rizwan (Informer) and Claire Duburcq.

As we recently learned, 1917 was shot to look like its one continuous take, and when you keep that in mind, the film looks even more exciting. That kind of visual trickery also forces the story to play out in real time, adding an extra layer of tension. But what’s really impressive is what cinematographer Roger Deakins is doing with the lighting here. Some of these shots are absolutely astounding, and while it took far too long for Deakins to win his first Oscar for Blade Runner 2049, maybe now that he’s broken through the Academy won’t hesitate to give him another win for this movie. There’s been some impressive cinematography in 2019 (Ad Astra and Parasite also come to mind), but you best not mess with the king.

Check out the new 1917 trailer below along with some new images. The film opens in limited release on December 25th and nationwide on January 10, 2020.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for 1917: