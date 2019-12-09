New ‘6 Underground’ Trailer Introduces Us to the Team

0

Netflix has released the final trailer for their upcoming action movie 6 Underground. Directed by Michael Bay and written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool), the film follows a gang of operatives who fake their deaths so they can use their anonymity to take out bad guys around the world.

6 Underground appears to be doing what Netflix did a couple years ago with Bright by offering folks a big blockbuster experience in the comfort of their own homes. You’ve got an A-list actor in the lead role, a director who is synonymous with the blockbuster experience, and an easy-to-understand premise. While we’ll probably never know the viewing numbers on 6 Underground, it seems like the film will be a solid alternative for folks that want to catch a new action movie but don’t want to trek out to the theater this weekend.

Check out the 6 Underground trailer below. The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ben Hardy, Lior Raz, Payman Maadi, and Dave Franco. 6 Underground hits select theaters on Wednesday and arrives on Netflix on Friday.

Here’s the official synopsis for 6 Underground: