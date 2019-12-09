New ‘6 Underground’ Trailer Introduces Us to the Team

Netflix has released the final trailer for their upcoming action movie 6 Underground. Directed by Michael Bay and written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool), the film follows a gang of operatives who fake their deaths so they can use their anonymity to take out bad guys around the world.
6 Underground appears to be doing what Netflix did a couple years ago with Bright by offering folks a big blockbuster experience in the comfort of their own homes. You’ve got an A-list actor in the lead role, a director who is synonymous with the blockbuster experience, and an easy-to-understand premise. While we’ll probably never know the viewing numbers on 6 Underground, it seems like the film will be a solid alternative for folks that want to catch a new action movie but don’t want to trek out to the theater this weekend.
Check out the 6 Underground trailer below. The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ben Hardy, Lior Raz, Payman Maadi, and Dave Franco. 6 Underground hits select theaters on Wednesday and arrives on Netflix on Friday.
Here’s the official synopsis for 6 Underground:
What’s the best part of being dead?
It isn’t escaping your boss, your ex, or even erasing your criminal record.
The best part about being dead…is the freedom.
The freedom to fight the injustice and evil that lurk in our world without anyone or anything to slow you down or tell you “no.”
6 Underground introduces a new kind of action hero. Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future. The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure that, while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions damn sure will.