Warner Bros. has just dropped the final trailer for A Minecraft Movie, offering the clearest look yet at the blocky, imaginative world that millions have come to love. Leading the adventure is Jack Black as Steve, a master builder who’s been living in the Minecraft overworld for years. But when Jason Momoa and his ragtag group of newcomers arrive, it’s up to Steve to teach them the ropes — from mining and crafting to fighting off mobs and building the impossible. And presumably do speed-runs upon which people can narrate amusing TikToks to.

While we still don't know precisely what the plot is — and it also wouldn't be a huge shock to learn this isn't actually much of one — the latest trailer sheds more light on how Steve ended up in this world and why he’s the perfect mentor for this group of misfits. Presumably, it's because he's the only human who isn't shaped like a pixel, but who knows? His dream came true when he discovered a portal to the Minecraft world, where he’s since become an unstoppable builder, capable of crafting walls of swords, explosive TNT defenses, and towering structures to keep the game’s deadly creatures at bay. We also see more of the block world's creatures, many of which are amusingly demented, and of course, we get a runaway mine cart-style sequence, which is always welcome in any movie.

Now, a new group has stumbled into the cubical realm, and Steve is the only one who can teach them how to survive and thrive. Among them is Momoa’s character, Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison, a former video game world champion struggling to move on from his past glory. Despite being one of the older members of the team, he has a lot of growing up to do as he searches for a new purpose. Honestly, this movie seems like a total fever dream, but maybe that's the exact sort of thing we need right about now.

Who Is Involved With 'A Minecraft Movie'?

Joining the adventure are Sebastian Eugene Hansen as Henry, the group's "modder," who can tweak the world beyond its limits; Emma Myers as Natalie, whose role is still under wraps; Danielle Brooks as Dawn, another member of the team, and rounding out the cast are Jennifer Coolidge, Matt Berry, Kate McKinnon, and Jemaine Clement. Rather than going fully animated, A Minecraft Movie embraces practical effects, with director Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite) and production designer Grant Major (The Lord of the Rings) working closely with Mojang to bring the blocky aesthetic to life. The production team even enlisted Minecraft content creators, including DanTDM, LDShadowLady, Mumbo Jumbo, and Aphmau, to ensure authenticity in how the game’s mechanics and creativity are represented.

A Minecraft Movie officially hits theaters on April 4, when we will surely all be invited to go block ourselves. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.