The Big Picture A Quiet Place: Day One will show peak desperation in society due to the alien invasion.

The prequel will be told from a different filmmaker's perspective, with former director John Krasinski serving as producer.

Paramount Pictures is further expanding the franchise with A Quiet Place: Part III set to debut in 2025.

Even though we're just a little over two months away from the premiere of A Quiet Place: Day One, Paramount Pictures had been keeping a lot of footage of it under wraps, revealing only one trailer and a short teaser a couple of months back. Today, however, the studio finally released a new full-length trailer for the prequel that stars Lupita Nyong'o (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) as one of the people that tries to survive the alien invasion that resulted in 2018's A Quiet Place. The premiere is slated for June 28.

One of the most interesting aspects of A Quiet Place: Day One is that we'll see a different approach to the franchise. Due to its timeline placement, we'll get to see society at peak desperation because initially no one will have any idea that the deadly aliens are guided by sounds. An even if people start figuring this out, it will take a long time until this information can be passed across the world so people can start protecting themselves and worrying about the noises they make.

The other difference in the approach of A Quiet Place: Day One is that we'll see the story told from a different filmmaker's perspective. The prequel is directed by Michael Sarnoski, who previously helmed the acclaimed Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario) drama Pig. Even though John Krasinski (The Office) sat this one out, he still wrote the story for the prequel and served as producer. Aside from Nyong'o, the cast also features Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), Djimon Hounsou (Rebel Moon) and Alex Wolff (Oppenheimer).

Will There Be More 'A Quiet Place' Movies?

For now, it's pretty safe to say that Paramount Pictures is actively searching for ways to expand the A Quiet Place franchise. Aside from the prequel that premieres this year, the studio is working on A Quiet Place: Part III, which so far has a tentative 2025 release window. However, the lack of news from it might suggest that we'll eventually hear about delays. At the same time, Paramount might be holding off on revealing any information in order not to draw attention away from A Quiet Place: Day One.

In any case, it's unlikely that the franchise stops any time soon: So far, the first two installments have already raked in over $600 million at the box office, against a modest combined budget of roughly $78 million for both entries. As horror franchises go, this is certainly one of the most successful of recent years.

A Quiet Place: Day One premieres in theaters on June 28. You can watch the new trailer in the player above.