2019's stress-inducing thriller Uncut Gems was widely celebrated upon its release, due in no small part to the excellent performance by Adam Sandler as the actor usually seen for his comedic roles showcase a career-defining dramatic performance. The sibling writing and directing duo behind the film, Josh and Benny Safdie, are looking to make their next film in the near future with Sandler attached. While the details of the film are being kept under wraps, Sandler had a recent interview with Collider's own Steven Weintraub where the actor gave some insight into the new project, saying that it is expected to start filming this summer.

The recent interview with Sandler was for his upcoming comedy film Murder Mystery 2 on Netflix, which is set to arrive at the streamer on March 31. During the interview, Weintraub transitioned to asking about Sandler's work with the Safdie brothers and if there were any details that he could share or tease about the next project from the award-winning writer-directors. While he wasn't able to share much, he did give us an idea of the subject matter that the film would be focusing on, saying, "I can't give you– it's in the sports memorabilia world. And I just kind of want them to decide how they want to present it."

Going further, Weintraub asked if there was a time that the team was currently planning to start filming the new project, to which Sandler replied by saying that while it isn't set in stone, the summer is currently the plan. "We're working on that, but I think this summer." The news of Sandler once again working with the Safdie brothers again back in October 2022 when he was on the Little Gold Men podcast, where he praised the intensity and care that they put into their work, saying, "I love those guys, I know we’re going to dedicate ourselves into working our asses off and making sure it’s as good as it can be, and I know that takes a lot of time."

The Success And Impact Of Uncut Gems

Uncut Gems was the first time that Sandler and the Safdie brothers had worked together, but the success of that film means that it only makes sense that the trio will once again be collaborating on new upcoming projects, with this untitled sports memorabilia-focused film set to be the first one that the directors have made since their much-celebrated character study. The 2018 film was lauded by fans and critics, with the film, currently sitting at a 91% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite this, the film failed to receive a single Academy Award nomination, though it did win several other awards and accolades.

The untitled Sandler-Safdie Brothers film doesn’t have a release date yet. You can look for our full interview with Sandler and Jennifer Aniston this week.