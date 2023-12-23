The Big Picture McFarlane Toys is expanding their DC universe line with a retro wave celebrating The New Adventures of Batman.

The line includes six figures, including Batman, Robin, Batgirl, Commissioner Gordon, The Joker, and The Riddler.

The New Adventures of Batman was a nostalgic show that paved the way for popular ventures like Super Friends and Batman: The Animated Series.

McFarlane Toys has had an epic 2023, filling out the DC universe with their expanding line of figures. This year alone, they’ve done figures for Batman: The Animated Series, Batman 66, and Batman & Robin. There’s been so much Batman content coming out of the company, one would assume McFarlane would be sick of making figures for The Dark Knight by now. However, their 2024 appears to be doubling down on their “Batmania” as they’ve just announced a new retro wave celebrating The New Adventures of Batman.

Based on the 1977 animated series, the line includes six figures. That would be Adam West’s Batman, Burt Ward’s Robin, Batgirl, Commissioner Gordon, The Joker, and The Riddler. Each six-inch figure comes with at least one accessory, like Batarangs, a Bat-radio, and Bat-cuffs for the Batfamily, along with Riddler's cane and a newspaper for Joker to laugh at. However, the best accessory is included with Commissioner Gordon, who comes with the sixth-dimensional Batman super fan Bat-Mite. The latter of which played a major role in the short-lived series. Like the Batman 66 line from McFarlane, The New Adventures figures will come in retro window box packaging and will be $17.99 each.

While Batman: The Animated Series is the definitive version of The Caped Crusader in any medium, the character has had many animated incarnations. Fans who grew up in the 2000s mostly likely fondly remember The Batman and Batman: Brave and the Bold. However, the second animated Batman ever was 1977’s The New Adventures of Batman. It only lasted one season, consisting of 16 episodes, but the show’s biggest appeal was West and Ward’s returning as the Dynamic Duo.

'The New Adventures of Batman' Led an Era of Nostalgia

The New Adventures of Batman was the first time West and Ward would reunite since Batman 66 ended in 1968. Even though the quality of the series was questionable at best and the animation style was as flawed as other popular Hanna-Barbera properties at the time, it was a part of a first wave of shows that fed off the nostalgia of a previous era. That’s something the 80s would be flooded with. This Batman series would pave the way for more popular ventures like the continued battles of the Super Friends and The Animated series. Like West’s live-action take on Batman, the character and fans owe so much to this campy adaptation of the character.

This would also be the start of West's expansive voice acting career, which included guest starring alongside Kevin Conroy in the beloved Batman: The Animated Series episode “Beware the Grey Ghost”, Fairly OddParents, and Family Guy. West would return to Batman later in his career in two animated movies, continuing his live-action series in the 2010s, Batman: The Return of the Caped Crusader and Batman vs. Two-Face. The latter of which was based on a cut episode of the original series. McFarlane hasn’t been shy about their love for West’s colorful take on Batman. These New Adventures figures are another great way they’re honoring the late actor’s lasting legacy.

You can rent The New Adventures of Batman on all major VOD platforms. The New Adventure figures will be available in February 2024, and you can pre-order them on McFarlane’s website.

The New Adventures of Batman Batman, Robin and Batgirl fight crime in Gotham City with the "help" of Batmite. Release Date February 12, 1977 Cast Adam West , Burt Ward , Melendy Britt , Lou Scheimer , Lennie Weinrib Main Genre Animation Genres Animation , Superhero Seasons 1 Number of Episodes 16 Network CBS

