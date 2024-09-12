Marvel's final project of the year (that we know of) just got an exciting new look focused on an MCU newcomer. The official Marvel X account has released a new teaser for Agatha All Along, centering around Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal, who claims she is not just a green witch, but she is the green witch. Her character also strikes fear into Agatha (Kathryn Hahn), who we know is one of the strongest characters in the MCU thanks to her advanced magic abilities, which proves Plaza's Rio Vidal is not someone to be messed with. The new teaser also makes it clear that Rio Vidal has a history with Agatha Harkness; whether they were once friends or foes is unknown at this time, but Agatha certainly doesn't seem all too thrilled to be reuniting with her old colleague.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are set to premiere on Disney+ on September 18. The series is one of the few to be spun off a character introduced in Phase 4 and beyond, with Echo taking the crown as the first spin-off from a Phase 4 project after the character first appeared in Hawkeye. There are other projects in the works that fit into this category, such as Iron Heart, the upcoming Disney+ series highlighting Riri Williams, who was first introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Daredevil: Born Again technically classifies in this genre as well but is a bit different considering he's already had his own series, it just so happened to not be set in the MCU.

‘Agatha All Along’ Is Part Two in a Three-Part Story

One of the biggest tidbits of Marvel news in the last few weeks came when it was revealed that James Spader would return to the MCU in the upcoming Vision Disney+ series to reprise his role as Ultron. Along with this news came the announcement that Vision Quest will be the final chapter in a three-part story for Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), with WandaVision being the first and Agatha All Along being the second. Wanda's presence in the series has yet to be confirmed, but if this is truly going to be the second chapter in a story she's part of, it's hard to believe she doesn't fit into the narrative in some capacity.

