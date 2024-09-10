The last remaining project on Marvel's slate in 2024 just got an exciting new look. The official Marvel Studios X account unveiled a new teaser for Agatha All Along, showing Kathryn Hahn's titular character remarking about how she has a new pet. The "pet" in question is Joe Locke's mystery teen, who has shown an intriguing infatuation with Agatha in previous promotional material. Hahn even refers to him as "teen" in a moment of panic in the new teaser, and also one that feels mysteriously cut over with ADR (Automated Dialogue Replacement) in an effort to hide his true identity. Many fans have speculated that Locke will play Wanda's (Elizabeth Olsen) son Wiccan, but there has been no official confirmation on that front from either Locke or Marvel.

Agatha All Along is the WandaVision spin-off series which will pick up after the events of the first Marvel Disney+ series, showing the titular witch trying to get out of the spell that Wanda put her under. Agatha spent the entirety of WandaVision wreaking havoc on the Scarlet Witch and even Vision (Paul Bettany) under the pseudonym Agnes, and it was then revealed at the end of the show that she was the feature villain, and the one "messing up everything all along." However, it was Wanda who got the last laugh when she summoned the full power of the Scarlet Witch and used it to subdue Agatha and her powers. It's unknown if the Scarlet Witch will appear in Agatha All Along, but there's certainly a place for her considering the two characters are forever tied together.

What’s Coming for Marvel After ‘Agatha All Along’?

Marvel Studios will kick off 2024 with Captain America: Brave New World, which will see Anthony Mackie as the Star Spangled Man with Harrison Ford taking on the role of Red Hulk/Thunderbolt Ross. Following Captain America 4 is Daredevil: Born Again, which is confirmed to release in March, with Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps also coming during the summer. Marvel Studios' Blade movie is still slated for release in November 2025, but the myriad of production issues will likely see it delayed to a later date yet again.

Agatha All Along premieres on Disney+ on September 18.

Agatha All Along Agatha Harkness, following the events of "WandaVision," embarks on a quest to reclaim her lost powers. Teaming up with unlikely allies, including the son of her former enemy, she faces new mystical threats while navigating a complex world of magic and intrigue. Cast Kathryn Hahn , Patti LuPone , Miles Gutierrez-Riley , Aubrey Plaza , Debra Jo Rupp , Joe Locke , Maria Dizzia Writers Jac Schaeffer Streaming Service(s) Disney Plus Franchise(s) Marvel Cinematic Universe Directors Jac Schaeffer , Gandja Monteiro , Rachel Goldberg

