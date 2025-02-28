This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

What makes a good murder mystery? Is it how it begins? How the murderer is finally pushed over the edge to kill? These questions and more will be answered in the latest Agatha Christie adaptation, Towards Zero, which now has a full trailer. Anjelica Huston (Ever After) and Matthew Rhys (The Americans) star in the three-episode limited series from BritBox. Christie's works have been adapted time and again over the last century and now Towards Zero will be a part of a three-day event. The first episode will drop on Wednesday April 16, Episode 2 will drop on Thursday April 17, and the final episode will drop on Friday April 18.

This is a developing story. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.