War is inevitable for the galaxy and it's going to be up to Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) to stop Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and the remnants of the Empire — but she'll need Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) to do it. Disney has just released the stunning new trailer for their upcoming series Ahsoka.

The trailer showcases Ahsoka and Sabine reconnecting after their separation during Star Wars Rebels, and it promises to be a suitably epic series. It also shows off the late Ray Stevenson's Baylan Skoll, a dark former Jedi who taunts Ahsoka by telling her that her former master, Anakin Skywalker, always spoke well of her as the two engage in lightsaber combat.

There are also appearances from Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Hera Syndulla, who was one of the main characters on Star Wars Rebels as a rebel pilot, and David Tennant's lightsaber-crafting droid Huyang, who he previously voiced in The Clone Wars. And while we don't yet see a glimpse of the fallen Jedi Anakin Skywalker in the trailer, we do know that Hayden Christensen will be reprising his role as Ahsoka's former master and mentor, most likely in a Clone Wars flashback. The new footage also gives fans our first head-on look at Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Bringing Animation to Life

With Ahsoka taking the spotlight and beloved characters from Rebels making their live-action debut, the Star Wars animated series now holds unprecedented importance. Filoni strives to strike a delicate balance, catering to both ardent followers familiar with Ahsoka's past adventures and those new to her story.

Under Filoni's guidance, the Star Wars animated universe has become an essential component, not only by featuring Ahsoka as the central figure but also by bringing to life renowned characters from the Rebels canon. For Filoni, his greatest challenge lies in satisfying both the devoted fans who possess an intimate knowledge of these characters and those who are unfamiliar with them.

“The biggest challenge was, there’s a whole bunch of audience that know her, and a whole bunch that don’t,” Filoni said. “She has one foot in the Star Wars that a lot of people know because of her connection to Anakin, and yet she’s all new and can go in her own direction, in her own way. I think that makes her an interesting bridge between what came before and what’s really possible."

You can check out the thrilling new trailer for Ahsoka down below. Ahsoka will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ on August 23.